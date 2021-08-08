Tottenham 'agree' deal to sign Inter striker Lautaro Martinez

Tottenham have reportedly agreed a fee for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez worth in excess of €70m, beating off interest from North London rivals Arsenal.

There are likely to be further add-ons to the fee for the Argentine striker as Inter have valued him at around €85m, reports The Times of London.

It says the plan is for Martinez to play alongside Kane in new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo's attack. Spurs have insisted they won't sell the 28-year-old this summer amid heavy interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Martinez helped Inter win the Serie A title last season and has won praise from Lionel Messi, his international team-mate who described him as 'spectacular'.

If the deal is concluded Martínez would become Tottenham’s fourth summer signing and follow his Argentina compatriot Cristian Romero, the centre back who joins on loan from Atalanta with an obligation for the deal to become permanent for up to €55m. They also signed Bryan Gil, a winger from Seville and Pierluigi Gollini, a goalkeeper on loan from Atalanta. Spanish press have also linked Spurs with a move for Barcelona's midfielder Philippe Coutinho, but it would be contingent on Spurs selling Harry Kane.

Arsenal have also been looking for an attacking addition if Alexandre Lacazette leave this summer. The French man has a year left on his contract. They are raising funds and could sell Eddie Nketiah to Brighton for around €25m. The Gunners are reportedly looking at Manchester City's midfielder Bernardo Silva as an alternative to James Maddison, 24 but the 26-year-old Portuguese has told City he prefers a move to Barcelona if he is leaving the Etihad.

Martínez’s departure would mean that Inter have raised around €250m this summer from the sales of Achraf Hakimi, and Lukaku, if he completes his move to Chelsea. Only part of the money will be made available to Simone Inzaghi, who replaced Antonio Conte when he was unhappy about cutting the squad and wage bill. Inter could move for Dušan Vlahović, the Fiorentina striker who has also been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal.

They are also linked with Chelsea's England striker Tammy Abraham, Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, and Roma's veteran Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko.