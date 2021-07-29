Will Patching fires Dundalk into next round of Europa Conference League

Dundalk’s reward for navigating a second round in Europe is a meeting with Vitesse of Arnhem, the first leg in Netherlands next week
Dundalk's Will Patching celebrates scoring an injury time winner with Andy Boyle. Picture: INPHO/Eero Vabamägi

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 20:04
John Fallon

Levadia Tallinn 1 Dundalk 2 (Dundalk win 4-3 on aggregate)

Will Patching fired Dundalk into the third round of the Europa Conference League tonight, capping a come-from-behind victory at Estonian league leaders Levadia Tallinn.

With the tie evenly poised at 2-2 from last week’s first leg at Tallaght, the hosts nipped in front after 17 minutes through Ernest Agyiri.

However, the League of Ireland’s leading scorer in Europe, David McMillan, equalised approaching the break before Patching secured their passage through a stoppage-time strike from the edge of the box.

Dundalk’s reward for navigating a second round in Europe is a meeting with Vitesse of Arnhem, the first leg in Netherlands next week, along with a minimum €850,000 in prize-money.

