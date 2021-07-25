St Mochta's survive scare to progress against Crumlin

FAI CUP: Crumlin United 1 St Mochta’s 2

St Mochta’s survived a late scare to emerge from the battle of Dublin’s intermediate heavyweights and book their place in the second round of the FAI Cup.

Early goals from former League of Ireland duo Mick Daly and Gareth McCaffrey had the reigning FAI Intermediate Cup champions cruising before both sides were reduced to ten men.

Darren Clarke and Liam Brady were both red-carded in first-half injury time, and Mochta’s were comfortable after the break until Glen Fullam pulled one back in the dying moments.

The Saints always looked the stronger side against a Crumlin team very much in transition, and it took them just five minutes to hit the front.

Gareth Brady, one of two brothers of Ireland international Robbie, returned to face his former club and saw a shot deflected over in the first minute.

And it was his pinpoint corner that fell perfectly for midfielder Daly to send a cushioned volley past Crumlin keeper Mick Kelly.

A mistake from Crumlin defender Niall Cooney allowed McCaffrey a free run on goal shortly afterwards and the striker finished clinically from close range.

Gareth Brady saw his lob go just wide, and another fine delivery was headed over by Gavin Kearney, while Kelly was fortunate not to be punished after picking up a Dylan Nolan backpass on his own line.

Former Shamrock Rovers winger Clarke was then shown a straight red card in first-half injury for an over-the-top tackle on Liam Brady.

Brady took exception to the tackle and went head to head with Clarke, who fell theatrically to the ground, and the referee obliged as both players got their marching orders.

Crumlin, to their credit, adapted to losing a man better, with half-time sub Martins Olakanye particularly impressive up front.

Jake Walker saw a curling effort clear the bar by inches as Crunlin pushed, while McCaffrey saw his volley land on the roof of the local Youthreach centre at the other end.

The imposing Fullam did manage to pull a goal back for the home side as the first of four minutes of injury time kicked in, but Mochta’s closed the game out to seal a narrow win.

Crumlin United: Mick Kelly; Calvin Rogers, Niall Cooney (Sean Dixon 46), David Fagan (Jamie Grogan 67), Dylan Nolan; Alex O’Brien, Jamie Whelan, Jamie Henderson (Thomas Hannon 67); Darren Clarke, Shane Hyland (Martins Olakanye 46), Jake Walker (Glen Fullam 80).

St Mochta’s: Craig Hyland; Glen Shannon, Alan Byrne, Gavin Kearney, Sean Byrne (Michael Scott 58); Mick Daly, Gareth Brady (Evan Murray 78), Karl Somers; Liam Brady, Alex O’Hanlon, Gareth McCaffrey.