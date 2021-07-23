Graham Cummins: High time the FAI Cup delivered some surprises

As one of the most predictable cup competitions in recent years begins tonight, let’s hope we have a few surprises in this season’s FAI Cup.

For the past six years, three teams have appeared in the final — Dundalk, Cork City, Shamrock Rovers — and as much as I admire what the Lilywhites have achieved by reaching six cup finals in succession, I don’t want to see them back in the Aviva in November.

That’s not because I have anything against Dundalk, but as we have seen in all sport, repetitive success creates a lack of interest.

Take GAA for example, Dublin’s dominance in the football championship has made it less attractive to watch. The same can be said about the FAI Cup. Wouldn’t it would be better for the competition to see some new sides in this year’s final?

That being said, I still believe that Rovers will win the competition. After a slow start, Stephen Bradley’s side seem to be hitting top gear and the addition of Richie Towell has brought the league leaders up a level.

There are some interesting fixtures in this weekend’s first round action including Rovers’ tie against Galway United.

Reading some of Galway manager John Caulfield’s comments earlier in the week, it seems he is looking to give some fringe players an opportunity. I don’t know if Caulfield is being honest or is playing mind games, but knowing John, he will be drilling it into the minds of his players that they can cause an upset tonight.

He wouldn’t want to go to Tallaght and just get through the 90 minutes. Caulfield will be desperate to beat Rovers. During our time together at City, even when the league was mathematically over in 2018 and Dundalk were champions, John was still adamant that we had to finish as many points above Rovers as we could.

I don’t see the logic of First Division sides resting players, unless there’s a knock. They haven’t had a hectic schedule, with no midweek games and none scheduled. They’ve only played 16 times, so players shouldn’t really be feeling fatigued.

Galway are second, 11 points adrift of Shelbourne, and with only 11 games remaining, it’s hard to see them overtaking the Dublin side. They are eight points clear of Athlone Town in sixth, so their play-off spot looks secure. Why not play their strongest team possible?

I would love to see Alex Murphy start. At just 16, Murphy has caught the eye of anyone who watches the First Division and has a big future. He has attracted interest from England and Galway fans should enjoy him while they can because he looks a player that will eventually move across. The players he has faced this season will be nowhere near the standard he will come up against facing Rovers.

Before the season, all the talk was about how competitive the First Division would be and the standard of players. Yet 16 games in, Shelbourne are all but champions, and having watched games in both divisions, there a considerable gap in quality.

Even Shels haven’t really impressed me considering their budget. They just know how to win games. I would be surprised if any First Division team caused an upset against a Premier Division side this weekend.

The draw also sees junior and intermediate clubs take on Premier Division sides, with Fairview Rangers and College Corinthians hosting Finn Harps and Bohemians respectively. These were the games I dreaded as a player and I’m sure the Harps and Bohs players will feel the same.

It’s a lose-lose situation because if either Harps or Bohs do suffer defeat, they will be ridiculed and if they do win, they probably will get criticised for not doing it by a bigger margin.

There is always the perception that there isn’t a big difference between League of Ireland and amateur football, but it’s not the case. League of Ireland players are much fitter, have a more professional attitude and in general, are all-round better players.

I can’t speak for every player but the players I’ve played with loved winning these sort of fixtures by as big a margin as they could because it silenced any argument that there isn’t a big gap in standard. And not just the players, the managers I’ve played under always emphasised that we make the margin as big we could.

The FAI Cup doesn’t hold great memories for me. I managed to get to two finals, one as a substitute and the other where I didn’t make the squad. But I did love the experience of getting to the Aviva Stadium. Every team and player will be itching to achieve that and let’s hope there are some surprises in store.