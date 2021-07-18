Jamie Mullins scores on his full Bohemians debut at 16

SWEET 16: Jamie Mullins of Bohemians, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Longford Town at Dalymount Park. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 19:06
Paul Buttner, Dalymount Park

Airtricity Premier Division

Bohemians 1 

Longford Town 1 

At 16 years of age, Jamie Mullins scored on his full debut as Bohemians had to come from behind against bottom-of-the-table Longford Town at Dalymount Park.

With manager Keith Long rotating his squad, Mullins was one of eight Bohemians changes from their Europa Conference League win over Stjarnan on Thursday, with winger Robbie Mahon, 18, also given a starting debut.

With the home side not surprisingly slow to settle, Longford troubled them from start with chances falling to Dean Williams and Aaron McNally.

Bohemians were then left bewildered as to how they weren’t ahead on 29 minutes following a triple chance.

Left-back Anto Breslin overlapped to whip over a cross which saw Rory Feely head against the crossbar.

Levingston met the loose ball with another header which Steacy brilliantly touched away, Levingston’s second follow-up blocked by Aaron O’Driscoll.

Adding to their angst, the visitors took the lead on 38 minutes when Rob Manley was on target with a fine dining header.

Long brought in Georgie Kelly, skipper Keith Buckley and Andy Lyons from the resumption as Bohemians soon dominated, levelling on 55 minutes. Ward and Buckley were involved with Mullins taking the latter’s pass, slaloming past three Town defenders to crack a shot past Steacy for a wonderful first goal for the club.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Feely, Cornwall, Finnerty (Lyons, h-t), Breslin; Tierney, Levingston; Mahon (Buckley, h-t), Mullins (Devoy, 74), Ward (Wilson, 77); Héry (G. Kelly, h-t).

LONGFORD TOWN: Steacy; Elworthy, O’Driscoll, J. Manley, Kirk; Nugent, Dervin; R. Manley (Davis, 88), Grimes, McNally (Dobbs, 74); Williams (Warfield, 83).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)

