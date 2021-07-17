Jimenez plays first game since skull fracture

Jimenez plays first game since skull fracture

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 21:48
Robert Fry

Wolverhampton forward Raul Jimenez played in his first match since being stretchered off the field with a fractured skull nearly eight months ago.

The Mexico international wore protective headgear and played Saturday in a friendly against third-division Crewe as Wolverhampton prepares for the new Premier League season.

“Eight months of hard work and rehabilitation have led to this moment,” Wolverhampton wrote on its Twitter account.

Jimenez had surgery in late November after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during a Premier League game. He collided with Luiz while jumping for the ball at a corner and was wheeled off the field wearing an oxygen mask.

The 30-year-old Jimenez had made a bright start to the season with four goals in 10 Premier League games.

In three seasons with Wolves, he has netted 31 goals in 66 games.

More in this section

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Wigan Athletic v Tottenham Hotspur - DW Stadium German Olympic team halt Honduras friendly after alleged racist abuse
AC Milan confirm capture of Olivier Giroud AC Milan confirm capture of Olivier Giroud
Bohemians v Stjarnan - UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round Second Leg Long hoping Devoy sees out the season at Bohs 
Milton Keynes Dons v Wycombe Wanderers - Leasing.com Trophy

Rangers medical uncovers heart issue for new signing

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up