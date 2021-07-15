Bukayo Saka urges social media platforms to act after racial abuse

Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka has urged social media platforms to step up their efforts to stamp out racial abuse after being targeted in the wake of his Euro 2020 final penalty miss.

The 19-year-old had his spot-kick saved decisively by Gianluigi Donnarumma as Italy triumphed at Wembley on Sunday and was then sent sickening messages along with teammates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

In a post on his official Twitter account on Thursday, Saka wrote: “To the social media platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon have received this week.

“I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive, and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages. There is no place for racism or hate of any kind in football or in any area of society and to the majority of people coming together to call out the people sending these messages, by taking action and reporting these comments to the police and by driving out the hate by being kind to one another, we will win.”

His Arsenal colleague William Saliba has joined Ligue 1 side Marseille on loan for the season. Last season, William spent six months on loan with Nice in Ligue 1. During his time with Nice, the 20 year-old defender made 22 appearances, with the Aiglons finishing the campaign in ninth.

Gunners Technical director Edu said: “Together with William, we have decided it will be good for his continued development to spend another season on loan. William joined us as an 18-year-old, and he is still only 20, so he is still developing all the time.

"William is a player with strong natural ability and next season has the potential to be really beneficial for him at Marseille, a good club. To play another season in Ligue 1 will be very important for his development. We will of course be keeping in close contact with William during the season and wish him all the best in France with Marseille."

In other football news, Borussia Dortmund have ruled out selling Erling Braut Haaland this summer amid interest from Chelsea and Man City.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen on Haaland, while City’s Pep Guardiola is looking to sign a striker this summer following the exit of the club's record scorer Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer.

City have also been heavily linked with England skipper Harry Kane, whose Tottenham future is open to doubt.

The club have already played down speculation linking them with Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann and Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski, with new Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann commenting: "The rumours about Robert Lewandowski have been around for ages, I think since he joined Bayern Munich," he said to Sky Germany. "I think it's normal for someone who scores so many goals that almost every club puts out a feeler.

"I think on one hand Robert knows what he has in Munich, what he has in this team. I've spoken to him and texted him. I'm not very fond of the first official act with a player being to immediately discuss his contractual situation."

And Dortmund are also determined to reject any offers for Haaland. Although they pledged to let Jadon Sancho leave on an €80m deal to Man Utd, Dortmund are adamant Sancho is the only 'marquee' player they released.

Barcelona are close to announcing that Lionel Messi has signed a contract to 2026 and are in advanced talks over swapping Antoine Griezmann for Atlético Madrid’s Saúl Ñíguez.

Messi has agreed a five-year deal on reduced wages rather than a two-year extension initially discussed. His partnership with Griezmann in attack will end if Barcelona and Atlético finalise the proposed exchange involving the midfielder Saúl.

Both players are happy with the arrangement but negotiations over their respective price tags must be concluded, with Barcelona saying Griezmann’s value is greater than Saúl’s and wanting money as part of a deal.

Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on the 26-year-old Saúl if he does not end up at the Camp Nou. Griezmann left Atlético for Barcelona for €120m in 2019.

Barcelona have structured Messi’s contract to help them stay within the boundaries of La Liga’s financial fair play regulations.

Barcelona have also taken the Austrian forward Yusuf Demir on loan from Rapid Vienna for €500,000 with an option to buy for €10m but he is listed as a signing for the B team.

*Meanwhile Gianluigi Donnarumma has completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, signing a five-year deal.