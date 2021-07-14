American dream won't get in the way of Éabha O'Mahony's Ireland prospects

The land of opportunity beckons for Éabha O’Mahony, who departs Cork City in a fortnight to embark on a soccer scholarship with Boston College.

She had already chosen her career path before securing a first Ireland start in the recent friendly against Iceland but the Leesider believes this route can enhance her international prospects for the looming World Cup campaign.

It was essential, therefore, that the 19-year-old obtained an assurance from her new coach Jason Lowe that trips back to Europe for international duty were part of the deal.

Ireland boss Vera Pauw was openly critical of the American college system when two of her players, Heather Payne and Harriet Scott, were unable to answer Ireland’s call for a vital Euro qualifier in Greece almost two years ago.

“That was my first question straight away,” emphasised the Ballincollig native. “He said straight away there will be no problems being released, which is great.”

Having just completed her Leaving Certificate, education will remain a priority too in O’Mahony’s life.

She’ll study business at the prestigious institution, combining lectures and study with her football duties.

That will entail her lining out for the college’s side, the Boston Eagles, in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) section of the National Collegiate College Athletic Association (NCAA).

Drill through the acronyms and the platform is an audition into the ultimate stage of professional football, be it in the US or Europe.

“Education is my back-up plan in case I get an injury or it doesn't work out,” admitted O’Mahony about her dual career.

“My parents were always big on the educational side so I can use my business qualification when I retire, maybe going into the sports side of the industry.

“For a young footballer, everything I need is at the college. Be it physio or facilities for recovery, it is the ideal professional environment.

“The standard of football I’m going into is very good. One of our first games is against Florida State, my Ireland teammate Heather Payne's team.

“On our roster are players from Germany, Canada and Iceland — and we’ll be playing against full internationals from the world champions, USA.

To train with players of that quality on a daily basis will be of massive benefit.

“One area I want to improve on is my athleticism, being more aggressive and developing my pace. So being in that setting will be a great help.”

Several graduates of the Eagles have been recruited by National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) clubs through the draft system and joining North Carolina Courage pair Denise O’Sullivan and Diane Caldwell on the big stage is in O'Mahony's sights.

Cork City manager Paul Farrell in conversation with Éabha O’Mahony. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“There is a pathway there, as the college’s record shows,” the teen noted. “You only have to look at how well Denise is doing to see what an opportunity it is.

“Diane is another top professional I’ve learnt a lot from being around in the Ireland camp. Little things like getting your hydration on point is so important. Their everyday lives literally revolve around football.”

O’Mahony was the good news story from a testing trip to Iceland for Ireland. Three goals down at half-time in Reykjavik, the left-back was brought on for only her second cap, a first under Pauw, and made an instant impact by squaring for Payne to stab home.

“Sometimes a kick up the behind is all that’s needed,” O’Mahony said of the recovery which ended in a more respectable 3-2 defeat.

“We had nothing to lose in the second half and I was delighted to play my part.”

That 45-minute showing was enough to earn a slot for the rematch four days later and again she made her mark, pushing her cause for the competitive series. Ireland begin their World Cup campaign away to Georgia on September 17 before meeting top seeds Sweden and Finland in October.

“It’s step by step for me,” she explained. “It’s more enjoyable when you’re playing with, and against, better players.

“Iceland are a top team but it was encouraging to be on the same pitch and playing a bit of football.

“I’ve still got to earn my place in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers because Vera has plenty of options.”

After embracing one opportunity in Iceland, and being readymade for another in the US, Ireland could be the main beneficiary of this breakout star.