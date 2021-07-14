Football rumours: Chelsea planning loan move for Antoine Griezmann

Tottenham have earmarked Danny Ings as their priority summer transfer target
Antoine Griezmann (left) and Danny Ings feature in Wednesday’s gossip (Adam Davy/ Neil Hall/PA)

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 07:18
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Antoine Griezmann is linked with Chelsea (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Chelsea are reportedly making plans to sign Antoine Griezmann on loan from Barcelona. The Daily Express says the Blues could use the 30-year-old’s France team-mate Kurt Zouma to help set the platform for a potential move in the summer.

Chelsea used the same tactic last year, enlisting Antonio Rudiger as a mediator to help bring in Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

The Telegraph reports Tottenham have earmarked Southampton forward Danny Ings as their primary transfer target. Spurs are looking for the 28-year-old to feature alongside Harry Kane, who the club are determined to keep.

Arsenal are looking to make a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, according to The Sun. The Gunners view Neves as a potential new partner for Thomas Partey, with Granit Xhaka linked with a switch to Roma.

The Express & Star says Brentford have joined West Brom in pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah. However, the race for his signature is wide open, with the 22-year-old also wanted by clubs in France and Germany.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Felipe Anderson: The West Ham midfielder is set to sign with Lazio, according to the Evening Standard.

Cristian Romero: Calciomercato reports Tottenham and Manchester United are both eager to sign the Juventus defender.

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League - King Power Stadium

Marcus Rashford set to be out until October after shoulder surgery

