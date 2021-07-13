Michelle O’Neill: ‘From the age of seven, I wanted to represent Ireland at an Olympics’

From cheering Sonia O’Sullivan to a medal as a child, Michelle O’Neill gets to live her own Olympic dream as an assistant referee at the upcoming Tokyo Games.

The Wexford native is one of 99 officials — and the first ever from Ireland – appointed to preside over the men’s and women’s football tournaments in Japan.

O’Neill’s historic elevation was only made possible by another landmark, her appearance running the line for the women’s World Cup final of 2019.

She also broke new ground that year by being part of the first female team to officiate for a major men’s final — the Uefa Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

For all the Covid-19-enforced restrictions that await upon her arrival on Thursday, the excitement of being part of a global showpiece overrides any drawbacks.

As a sports all-rounder before refereeing became her passion, the multi-sport spectacular holds special memories for O’Neill.

“From the age of seven, I always wanted to represent Ireland at an Olympics,” she explained ahead of her departure.

“The first sport I was involved in was athletics. There I was running around, watching Sonia O’Sullivan on TV, going ‘I want to be there one day’ so the Olympic moment that stands out is her silver medal in Sydney.

“Watching Sonia racing from the back to finish second was a pretty awesome moment.

“And Katie Taylor, who of course came back from London with the gold in 2012, was a player I refereed when she played football.

“To see Katie be so successful after switching to boxing just goes to show how far hard work and dedication will get you.

“You can try all different sports, just don’t be stuck on one until your path brings you to the one you love.

“We all wanted to be Katie Taylor and Sonia some day.

“I won a lot of Leinster and Community Games medals for various sports — long and high jump, hurdles, 100, 800 and 1500 metres. I did the lot as a kid!”

Now that her dream has developed into reality, O’Neill will be ready for whatever the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and their football partners, Fifa, throw her way.

VAR, for the first time, will form part of the Olympic football system but O’Neill is content to stay on the pitch away from the epicentre of vertical and horizontal lines on computer monitors.

“We won’t be allocated games until we complete a fitness test upon arrival,” she explained about the tournaments, which feature 16 nations in the men’s and 12 for the women’s.

“From then, it’s based on the game performance; the very same Fifa guidelines for how I progressed during the World Cup tournament.

“Of the 99 officials picked from around the world, there’s only 50 assistant referees, of which 20 are female assistant referees.

“But I am one of only eight European assistant referees going out to the Olympics. That shows how elite it is.

“We are all VAR trained — from working in simulators on real-match situations — but there are specialised video assistant referees listed in our group.

“I don’t mind either, and am positive about VAR as a tool, but I’m an on-field match assistant.

“I love being in the thick of it, the middle of the decision-making and for the offside calls.

“I don’t mind working with VAR when I can’t run around anymore in the future!”

And as for sacrificing the sight-seeing element due to Covid concerns in Tokyo, O’Neill is typically frank.

“I won’t have time anyway,” she affirms. “From the first week at a tournament, its classroom, seminars, VAR work and then on-pitch training.

“We have to be faster than the quickest player on the pitch to catch up for offside calls. It’s high-intensity work but I wouldn’t have it any other way because I love it.”