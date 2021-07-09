Cork City winger Ricardo Dinanga joins Coventry on two-year deal

Dinanga made nine appearances for City last season, scoring against Sligo Rovers and Longford Town.
Ricardo Dinanga of Cork City, left, turns to celebrate after scoring during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match Sligo Rovers at Turners Cross last year. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 11:12
John Fallon

Coventry City have reached an agreement to sign Cork City winger Ricardo Dinanga on a two-year contract.

The 19-year-old had been a target for the English Championship side since impressing on trial earlier this year and now all parties have brokered a deal.

As Dinanga was a free agent, having rejected a contract offer from City, payment to Cork will come in the form of Fifa compensation. He had previously played for Ballincollig and Corinthian Boys before joining the club’s underage set-up.

Once international clearance is granted, the tricky flanker will initially link up with the Sky Blues’ U23 squad.

Coventry’s U23 head coach Luke Tisdale said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Ricardo to the Club.

“He is a talented and pacy winger who can play on either flank, who impressed us during his time on trial last season. He is someone we are looking forward to working with and seeing develop.”

