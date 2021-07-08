Derry City to sign Dundalk midfielder Pat McEleney 

John Fallon

Derry City could target Michael Duffy after confirming his Dundalk teammate and fellow Foylesider Pat McEleney is rejoining his hometown club.

McEleney’s future at Dundalk was uncertain, despite him starting tonight’s Europa Conference League 4-0 win over Newtown, and he’s following stalwart Chris Shields out of Oriel Park.

The precise exit date has yet to be established. If Derry can’t convince Dundalk to part with the attacker by the end of the month, his return will materialise at the end of the season.

“City have made enquiries to the Louth club about releasing McEleney in the current transfer window, however no agreement on that has been reached as yet,” said Derry in a statement released tonight.

“Derry are keen, however, to put an end to ongoing speculation about the player’s future.

“The 28-year old will sign with the Brandywell side until at least the end of the 2023 season and manager Ruaidhri Higgins was pleased that concrete plans were now in place.”

Candystripes boss Higgins, who played for, and worked on the coaching staff at, Dundalk, said: “I’m really looking forward to working with Patrick again and we are delighted to be bringing one of the best players in the country back to his hometown club.”

Asked about McEleney’s future at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Dundalk boss Vinny Perth dismissed it as “speculation”.

He’ll have to contend with murmurs of other unsettled players as Duffy could be the next to join the exodus.

The winger has been to the fore in Dundalk’s success since returning to the club from Celtic in January 2017, winning the PFAI Player of the Year in 2018.

He is also available to his former boss Stephen Kenny as a Republic of Ireland player, having switched from Northern Ireland, whom he represented up to U21 level.