Greg Bolger sees red as Sligo lose in Iceland

Europa Conference League, first qualifying round (first-leg)

FH Hafnarfjördur 1 Sligo Rovers 0

David Sneyd

Sligo Rovers had a seven-year wait to return to European football, and it took just seven minutes later in the second half for their night to come crashing down in Iceland.

Captain Greg Bolger was sent off for a second yellow card in the 78th minute after the referee correctly punished him for a blatant dive in the box having already been cautioned for a professional foul.

FH went on to seize the initiative, former Dundalk forward Steven Lennon doing the damage with a glancing header beyond goalkeeper Luke McNicholas with five minutes remaining.

It was cruel on the 21-year-old between the posts, who was making his first senior start in two years.

His appearance was a sign of Liam Buckley’s selection struggles as first choice Ed McGinty missed out with an ankle injury and experienced back-up Richard Brush also wasn’t fit.

Allied with centre back John Mahon being absent due to Covid-19 and promising striker Johnny Kenny not travelling to Iceland, this was always going to be a testing evening.

For the most part they passed with flying colours, and had Jordan Gibson done better with two chances in the box they might well have been much more comfortable before Bolger’s moment of stupidity.

The Maltese official had the perfect view and Bolger had no arguments.

Lennon, the reigning player of the year in Iceland, had provided a warning from a similar position in the middle of the area between the six-yard area and penalty spot during the first half when another glancing header hit the outside of the post.

Sligo had their chances, too, with Gibson and striker Romeo Parkes central to the action. In first-half injury time the pair combine superbly only for Gibson to scuff his shot.

Then, with 20 minutes to go, the playmaker hit a goal-bound shot that was deflected wide by Parkes attempting to jump out of the way.

On another night they could have laughed about it, but Bolger’s playacting means it will be a sombre flight home.

FH Hafnarfjördur: Nielsen; Kristjansson, P Vidarsson, Thorisson, H Gunnarsson; Sverrisson, E Jonsson, J Jonsson (Gudlaugsson 93), Helgason (Dimitrijevic 82); Lennon (O Hreidrasson 93), Vilhjalmsson (c).

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Banks, Buckley, Blaney, Horgan; Parkes; Morahan, Bolger (c); Gibson, De Vries (Figueira 64), Byrne (Cawley 64).

Referee: I Barbara (MLT)