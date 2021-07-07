England v Denmark: The moments that mattered

FIRST FREE KICK

We waited until half an hour into the second semi-final of this tournament to see the first goal from a free-kick and it was worth the wait.

Denmark's set piece routines are marvellously inventive and even Mikkel Damsgaard's direct strike was something of a surprise. It certainly seemed to catch England keeper Jordan Pickford off guard.

The Sampdoria striker must have been watching Cristiano Ronaldo's technique in Serie A the way he used the side of his boot to get the ball up over the England wall and under the cross bar.

SCHMEICHEL SAVE

The Leicester City keeper made a family trademark starfish save to deny Raheem Sterling which was impressive, but his dive to deny Harry Maguire midway through the second half was as good as it gets. England were well on top and a goal from the Manchester United defender then could have killed the game off.

But Schmeichel successfully scrambled along his line before launching himself into a full stretch save and clawed the ball away off the goal line. A defining moment to maintain his nation;s interest in this tournament.

KJAER OWN GOAL

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer emerged as one of the inspirational figures of the Euros the way he responded to Christian Eriksen's heart attack in their opening game.

And the classy individual repeatedly put his body on the line for the cause at Wembley. So it was unfortunate to say the least that he was the player who put the ball into the back of his own net just as Denmark were trying to get half-time with their slender lead intact.

Raheem Sterling would have scored had he not tried to clear Bukayo Saka's perfect cross in what was a pivotal moment in the match.

KANE PEN

Raheem Sterling was probably England’s best player from start to finish, but his most important role was ‘winning' England’s decisive penalty.

The Danish defence had struggled to cope with his pace all night and they were snapping at his heels when he darted into the area with 102 minutes gone.

Joakim Maehle got a bit too close for comfort, however, and Danny Makele referee quickly pointed to the penalty spot.

From a distance it looked a nailed on spot-kick but a lone voice from the back of the press box shouted: "Chris Waddle on the radio says VAR will rule it out."

There were no replays in the stadium so we waited, and waited until a roar went up on the opposite side of the stadium – they must have had radios or a sixth sense as the decision stood and harry Kane put the ball on the spot.

The Tottenham man never misses for his club but this time he gave Kasper Schmeichel an easy save – only for his goalscoring instinct to kick ion and fire in the rebound.

Was it a penalty? Probably — just about. Did it go over the line in 1966? England fans and players will not care either way.