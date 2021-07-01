Coleman confident Everton fans will back Benitez

Everton captain Séamus Coleman is confident that the club’s fans were set aside Rafael Benitez’s historical Liverpool links to fully support the new manager.

Now 26 years without a trophy, the Toffees ended a protracted search for Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement by appointing Benitez based upon his track record of success.

His highpoint came in 2005 by guiding Liverpool to the Uefa Champions League trophy, two years before he described their Merseyside rivals as a “small club”.

The appointment has triggered a mixed response among Everton fans to his arrival, though Irishman Coleman believes results and ending the trophy drought will override any legacy issues.

"I know Everton fans and I know this appointment has not been straightforward,” began the 32-year-old defender.

“Everton fans love their club and they see the man that’s come in has managed Liverpool and made that comment (small club).

“They'll back him 100 percent; I've got no doubt about that.

“They are a very supportive group, they get behind every manager because ultimately we all want success.

“He did well at all his clubs, having a great time at Valencia, winning trophies at Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as the Italian Cup with Napoli. He also did well during his time at Newcastle United.

“He's a successful manager and I think as a club we've got to get behind this. We all want the same thing. The club is crying out for success. It can't happen overnight but it needs to happen as quickly as possible."

All Coleman knew at Goodison Park for the first four years was stability under David Moyes. However, since the Scot departed for Manchester United in 2013, they’ve been dogged by upheaval, with Benitez becoming his sixth permanent manager in eight years.

“What's disappointing for me is we've had so much managerial change and ultimately that's a reflection on the players, not always the manager,” he reasoned.

“I have been there for over 12 years, so a lot of that can be a reflection on me.

“I've been captain for the last two seasons. I've seen a couple of managers go so, ultimately, we've got to look at ourselves.

“We've all got to fully get behind the new manager and try first and foremost to impress him and get into his plans.

“We are crying out for that success and we've not got that recipe yet, for whatever reason. I do believe that the club will win a trophy very soon.”

