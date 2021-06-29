Ukraine snatch it at the death to set-up quarter-final with England

Sweden 1 Ukraine 2 (AET)

Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk produced a heart-stopping 121st-minute winner in a tie that looked destined and doomed for penalties in Glasgow last night, an exhilarating and dramatic conclusion to a game that had been crawling towards spot-kicks.

Sweden were not helped by being reduced to 10 men in the first half of extra-time when the Italian referee used VAR to turn a yellow into red for defender Marcus Danielson for a high challenge on Artem Besedin.

But with the seconds ticking down the striker met Oleksandr Zinchenko’s magnificent cross and powered in a winning header.

The conclusion of the European Championship round of 16 took on added meaning for English football fans at Hampden Park last night — even if Gareth Southgate and his squad were kept waiting to discover the identity of the team they will play in Saturday’s quarter-final in Rome.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, whose Manchester City team-mate Raheem Sterling played such a key role in helping England advance a few hours before his Ukranian team took the field, scored a sensational opening goal.

But it was Emil Forsberg, as quietly effective and under-stated as his homeland, who dominated the game, scoring an equaliser and hitting the woodwork twice in an absorbing — if not exactly earth-shattering — tie.

Forsberg’s first-half equaliser took his tally for the tournament to four, one behind the current top scorer in the Euros, Cristiano Ronaldo who, of course, exited the competition along with Portugal earlier this week.

Zinchenko had played a part in the Chelsea goal that cost his City side the Champions League final last month but, like his club team-mate Sterling, is using these Euros as a stage for personal redemption.

And how, given the manner of his 27th-minute goal, a strike hit with ferocious venom and impeccable technique on the volley from the left-side of the Swedish penalty area.

The build-up was no less eye-catching, as the Ukrainians switched play across field twice, the latter a stunning assist hit with the outside of Roman Yoremchuk’s boot.

The Swedish equaliser, just before half-time, was not quite as impressive but still came from a well-hit 25-yard shot from Leipzig midfielder Forsberg who received a short pass from Alexander Isak and beat the Ukranian keeper with the help of a deflection off teenager Illya Zabarnyi.

The final last 16 tie had been a slow burner of a game although Andriy Yarmolenko and Yoremchuk carried a constant threat and combined for the first chance of the game, after 10 minutes, when the latter’s effort was well saved by Robin Olsen.

Forsberg might have drawn first blood, just missing Dejan Kulusevski’s far-post cross before Isak shot just wide when he should have at least tested Georgi Bushchan.

The Ukraine keeper was almost caught out when former Premier League veteran Sebastian Larsson spotted him out of position and nearly forced in a near-post effort which Bushchan recovered to save.

Such Swedish domination was what the form book had suggested, with the Scandinavians unbeaten so far in the tournament and Ukraine having only scraped into the knock-out stages as the third-placed qualifiers with the worst record.

But Ukraine did enough to suggest England will have a far from easy passage into the semi-finals when they play them in Rome on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Larsson opened the second half with a long-range effort that flew wide but, as the tie warmed up nicely, Yarmolenko responded and set up a chance for Serhiy Sydorchuk who clipped the outside of the Swedish post. Isak, the highly-rated Real Sociedad forward, was next to drive Sweden forward, feeding man of the moment Forsberg who hit the foot of the post at the other end of the field.

The Swedes, with Forsberg increasingly influential, were gaining control although Bushchan did brilliantly to keep out a fierce Kulusevski drive before Ukraine broke to the other end and Yarmolenko struck a disappointing left-foot shot directly at the keeper.

Again, Forsberg threatened as he cut in and curled in a thundering strike that rattled the crossbar.

SWEDEN (4-4-2): Olsen 7; Lustig 6 (Krafth 83), Lindelof 7, Danielson 6, Augustinsson 6 (Bengtsson, 83); Larsson 7, Olsson 8, Ekdal 7, Forsberg 9; Kulusevski 7, Isak 6.

UKRAINE (4-3-3): Bushchan 6; Karavaev 6, Zabarnyi 7, Kryvtsov 6, Matvienko 6; Sydorchuk 7, Stepanenko 6, Zinchenko 8; Yarmolenko 9, Yaremchuk 7, Shaparenko 7 (Malinovskiy 60, 6).