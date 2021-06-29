Crystal Palace in line to appoint Patrick Vieira as manager after agreeing terms

Former Arsenal midfielder has been out of work since being sacked by Ligue 1 side Nice in December
Crystal Palace in line to appoint Patrick Vieira as manager after agreeing terms

PALACE BOUND? Patrick Vieira is being stronly linked with a return to the Premier League as Crystal Palace manager.

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 14:24
Ed Aarons and Fabrizio Romano

Patrick Vieira looks set to take over as Crystal Palace manager after agreeing a deal to succeed Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

The former France international – who has been out of work since being sacked by Ligue 1 side Nice in December – has held productive talks with the Palace co-chairman, Steve Parish, this week and is expected to be confirmed as the club’s new manager within the next 24 hours.

‘He is very affected by it’: Deschamps defends Mbappé as France crash out Read more It would bring to an end a difficult recruitment process for Parish, after previously breaking off talks with Nuno Espírito Santo before the former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre eventually turned down the post on the day he was due to sign a three-year contract last week. Despite attempts to make the 63-year-old change his mind,however, it is understood that Palace have now settled on Vieira and hope that he can be appointed in time to be granted a work permit to begin pre-season training next week.

Vieira, who won 107 caps for France and captained Arsenal’s Invincibles in 2004 – appeared on Palace’s initial list of candidates along with Frank Lampard, Burnley’s Sean Dyche and Valérien Ismaël. He has previously managed MLS side New York City before moving to Nice in 2018.

(Guardian)

More in this section

Soccer - Euro 96 - Semi Final - England v Germany - Wembley Gareth Southgate: Euro 96 penalty miss ‘irrelevant’ ahead of England v Germany
France Training Session and Press Conference - Stade de France France defeat to Switzerland at Euro 2020 ‘really hurts’ says Didier Deschamps
Fulham v Newcastle United - Premier League - Craven Cottage Scott Parker appointed Bournemouth boss to replace Jonathan Woodgate
Brazil Bolivia Argentina Copa America Soccer

Copa America: Messi scores twice as Argentina overrun Bolivia 4-1

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up