England games still the big Euro 2020 draw on RTÉ

England’s game against Scotland on Friday night, June 18th was the most-watched Euro 2020 group game broadcast by RTÉ.

Over half a million people tuned into the Group D tie as the sides played out a goalless draw at Wembley.

The match was a massive ratings winner for the broadcaster as it secured an average audience of 546,000 which equates to a hugely impressive 47% audience share on the night.

Viewership on the station peaked at 659,100 at 9.42pm.

Notably, the game also drew an average audience of 13.1 million, peaking at 20 million for ITV in the UK that night.

England’s game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night — where Raheem Sterling's second goal of the tournament clinched a 1-0 win and secured top spot in the group — was the next most watched by fans watching on RTÉ.

That game brought an average audience of 394,300 for a 32% audience share.

Irish fans also seem to be keeping a close eye on the highly fancied Italians with Roberto Mancini’s side claiming the third and fourth slot in the top ten.

TOP TEN MOST WATCHED EURO GAMES ON RTÉ

England v Scotland (546,000), Czech Republic v England (394,300), Italy v Switzerland (324,000), Italy v Wales (318,000), Portugal v France (309,700), Portugal v Germany (296,000), Netherlands v Ukraine (293,000), Belgium v Russia (280,000), Netherlands v Austria (258,000), Spain v Sweden (258,000).