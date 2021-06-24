'I'd love to be here for the rest of my career' - Caoimhín Kelleher commits future to Liverpool 

'I'd love to be here for the rest of my career' - Caoimhín Kelleher commits future to Liverpool 

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 12:06

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

The former Ringmahon Rangers man has put pen to paper on a new deal following a breakthrough season in which he made five first-team appearances and featured in both the Premier League and Champions League.

The 22-year-old won his first cap for Stephen Kenny's side earlier this month, coming on as a second-half substitute against Hungary.

Kelleher told Liverpoolfc.com: “I am happy to get it over the line and finally done; it was in the pipeline for a few months with negotiations and stuff, so I am delighted to get it done.

“For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years. It’s such a big club and it’s an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a few more years I was obviously delighted. I just want to keep my progress going at the club, really.

“It was a big year for me in terms of playing the first-team games this year and more important games; being thrown into the Champions League and Premier League games was big for my development and being able to handle that.

“It gave me a lot of confidence to try to push on, to try to keep pushing Ali because I can play at that kind of level as well and do well. I am looking forward, try to keep pushing him and we’ll see what happens."

He added: "I'd love to be here for the rest of my career. Since I've come here, since I was 16, I've loved every minute of it.  It's such a close-knit tight family kind of club.

"I love the city, I love everything about it. I'm just enjoying my football so much here. Long may it continue.

"When I got the chance to sign for a few more years, obviously delighted and I just want to keep my progress going at the club, really. 

