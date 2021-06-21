Goal burst sends St Pat’s top of Premier Division table

St Patrick’s Athletic 4 Finn Harps 1

St Patrick’s Athletic moved ahead of Shamrock Rovers on goals scored at the top of the Premier Division table with a 4-1 win over Finn Harps at Richmond Park.

Ronan Coughlan’s brace and goals from Robbie Benson and Alfie Lewis sealed an impressive win for the Saints who have now won three in a row.

The hosts started with purpose, and ought to have taken a second-minute lead as John Mountney headed wide from Alfie Lewis’ ball into the box.

But they were unable to break down a resolute Harps for much of the first half, and were perhaps unfortunate not to have conceded a penalty as Tunde Owolabi was felled in the Pat's penalty area.

Referee Rob Harvey waved away the protests before Stephen O’Donnell’s side took a 38th-minute lead as Coughlan turned and shot home, beating Mark McGinley with the aid of the crossbar.

The hosts then doubled their advantage on the hour mark as Robbie Benson found the back of the net having been teed up by Coughlan.

Coughlan would go from provider to scorer minutes later as he tapped home after some great play from Darragh Burns on the wing.

Adam Foley then scored what proved to be a mere consolation in the 73rd minute as Lewis got in on the act with a dink over McGinley in the 86th minute.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Jaros; Mountney, Desmond, Barrett, Bermingham (c); Lewis, Lennon, Forrester; King, Coughlan, Smith.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Seymore, Sadiki, McEleney, Boyle; McNamee (c), Coyle, Rainey, Barry, Foley; Owolabi.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).