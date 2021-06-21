England pair Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell to self-isolate after contact with Billy Gilmour

It is not yet clear if they will miss England's Euro 2020 Group D match with the Czech Republic tomorrow.
England pair Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell to self-isolate after contact with Billy Gilmour

File photo dated 18-06-2021 of England's Mason Mount (left) and Scotland's Billy Gilmour. Issue date: Monday June 21, 2021. PA Photo. Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 game with Croatia, the Scottish Football Association has announced. See PA story SOCCER Scotland. Photo credit should read Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 18:05

England players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland's Billy Gilmour around last Friday night's meeting with Scotland, the FA has announced.

The Three Lions are preparing for Tuesday's crunch Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic.

But Gareth Southgate's preparations have been rocked by news that Mount and Chilwell are having to isolate after coming into contact with Chelsea team-mate Gilmour.

A statement from the Football Association read: "As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday's match.

"The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE. The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

"We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE."

Mount had been due to appear at the pre-match press conference alongside England boss Southgate. 

The three Chelsea players were pictured chatting on the pitch after the Wembley clash. it was revealed this morning that Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19 and will self-isolate for 10 days. 

Earlier, the Football Association confirmed that England's players and backroom team have all returned negative Covid-19 results since Friday's game.

The Three Lions sit one place behind the Czech Republic heading into Tuesday's Wembley encounter with the Group D leaders, having followed up a 1-0 win against Croatia with a goalless draw against Scotland.

