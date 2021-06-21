Danger Here’s Euro 2020 guff: ‘The final gloss on the cake’

OPERATION TRANSFORMATION

Ger Canning watched the colour return to German chests:

“That will brighten German hearts.”

UPS AND DOWNS

Rio Ferdinand on Italy’s fine start:

“It’ll make people sit and stand up.”

COINING A PHRASE

Ken Doherty reckons it all revolves around Kevin de Bruyne:

“He can turn a match on a sixpence.”

SON OF GOD

Stephen Alkin announced an unexpected tribute in Amsterdam:

“The Jordi Cruyff Arena.”

CAR CRASH

George Hamilton:

“John Stones almost writes his name in headlights.”

SCOTS CLAN

The most George of all the George Hamilton sentences in the opening week:

“Expectation among those in kilts.”

SWEET NOTHINGS

Damien Duff put the icing on the wall:

“The final gloss on the cake.”

SILENCING THE CROWD

Jim White had a hunch the opener with the Czechs wasn’t going to go well for the Scots:

“12,000 very, very lucky Scotland fans in here for today’s game, but they, I’m quite assured, will make the noise of 1,000 Scotland fans.”

IN ONE MINDS

If anything, Scotland had been thinking too clearly, Jim reckoned:

“It was the lack of a goalscorer and the lack of poor decision making.”

THE WAY FORWARD

Steve McManaman’s recipe for success:

“They’ll have to get better if they’re going to improve.”

LOSING HIS WAY

Hugh Woosencroft on the highly-motivated Welsh:

“Gareth Bale says he’s not really seeing it as a must-not-win.”

OLD SOLDIER

Steve Banyard’s history lesson:

“Pavard, who was in the wars v Germany.”

HEAT IS ON

Way too much information from Lee Hendrie:

“It’s quite warm down there, even the balls are sweating.”

QUARTÉR GIVEN

Didi Hamann got ahead of himself.

Peter Collins: “I expected some of those England players to be more imposing in that first half.”

Hamann: “Well it was a game of two halves really.”

CONDITION OF THE WEEK

Gabby Logan has been jangling her fingernails:

“Nerve-biting.”

SMELLING SUCCESS

Stuart Pearce explores the unpleasant aspects of the job:

“As a manager you sniff the environment of the dressing room and the players.”

ALSO HEARD AT THE EUROS

“Two new players, two fresh legs...”

Danny Murphy: “The midfielders are all footballers.”

“The city of Baku in the USSR.”

“You get the feeling they love defending, these central defenders for Finland, in the central area.”

“You don’t need friends with enemies like that.”

Steve Wilson on Wales: “It really is all or nothing, unless it’s a draw.”

MEANWHILE...

Matt Chapman: “Gavin Sheehan dictated, he was like a human Hitler.”

TWEET @dangehere