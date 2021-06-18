'Get in touch with me': Yarmolenko is the anti-Ronaldo when it comes to sponsors' bottles

Ukrainian star Andriy Yarmolenko has proven his nation's hero so far at Euro 2020. Though he struggled for game-time at West Ham this season, Yarmolenko has shone so far in this tournament, netting a brilliant long-range strike in the defeat by the Netherlands, then adding another against North Macedonia yesterday to help his side to a first win.

And afterwards, at the post-match formalities, Yarmolenko capitalised on the spotlight to put out a tongue-in-cheek appeal for sponsorship opportunities.