'Get in touch with me': Yarmolenko is the anti-Ronaldo when it comes to sponsors' bottles

The Ukraine star poked fun at Cristiano Ronaldo's reluctance to appear with Coca Cola bottles
Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 09:36
Cian Locke

Ukrainian star Andriy Yarmolenko has proven his nation's hero so far at Euro 2020. Though he struggled for game-time at West Ham this season, Yarmolenko has shone so far in this tournament, netting a brilliant long-range strike in the defeat by the Netherlands, then adding another against North Macedonia yesterday to help his side to a first win.

And afterwards, at the post-match formalities, Yarmolenko capitalised on the spotlight to put out a tongue-in-cheek appeal for sponsorship opportunities.

Poking fun at Cristiano Ronaldo's reluctance to appear with two Coca Cola bottles at an earlier press conference, Yarmolenko showed no such reticence, arranging Coke and Heineken bottles in prominent positions and setting his stall out for branding campaigns.

"I’ll put Coca-Cola here, I’ll put Heineken right here up front. Guys, contact me!"

The prominence of sponsors' product has caused some controversy during Euro 2020, with Uefa reminding players of their responsibilities to the backers.

“UEFA has reminded participating teams that partnerships are integral to the delivery of the tournament and to ensuring the development of football across Europe, including for youth and women.”

Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli also moved the Coke bottles aside, but Harry Kane had no objection.

"From my point of view the sponsors are entitled to have what they want if they have paid the money to do so. It’s not something I have thought about too much."

While Belgium star Romelu Lukaku was also ready to cash in. 

Kevin De Bruyne inspires Belgium to comeback win over impressive Denmark

