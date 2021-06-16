Vinny Perth returns to Oriel Park as new Dundalk head coach

Dundalk currently sit in eighth place in the League of Ireland and have been without a full-time boss since Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan departed in April.
Dundalk’s new head coach Vinny Perth during a previous spell at the club. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 21:52
Joel Slattery

Dundalk FC have announced that Vinny Perth has returned to Oriel Park as their new head coach.

The Dubliner previously led the Lilywhites to the SSE Airtricity League title and EA Sports Cup in his last spell at the Co Louth side before departing last summer.

"Vinny’s history at Dundalk includes a period that saw the Lilywhites enjoy an unprecedented spell of domestic and European success," the club said in a statement announcing the news on Wednesday evening.

"Perth will report to Jim Magilton, the sporting director. We are confident that this will be an effective combination to return the Lilywhites to winning ways.

"We would also like to thank all of our staff, supporters, and fans for their patience and support during this difficult time. We are all looking forward to enjoying football and hoisting some new trophies in the near future," it concluded.

