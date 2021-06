The Season: Your complete club-by-club fixture guide to 2021-22 Premier League season

Manchester City will start the defence of their Premier League title away to Tottenham on the weekend of August 14th. Manchester Utd, meanwhile, will host a Battle of the Roses against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United while new boys Brentford will start their first top-flight season since 1946-47 at home to London neighbours Arsenal.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Championship winners Norwich entertain Liverpool on their return to the Premier League.