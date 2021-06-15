Eriksen: 'I'm fine - under the circumstances

Danish ace takes to Instagram to assure all he's on the mend
Eriksen: 'I'm fine - under the circumstances

Thumbs up: Eriksen from his hospital bed on Tuesday June 15

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 09:59
Peter Davies

A smiling Christian Eriksen has insisted he is "fine - under the circumstances" as doctors work to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.

The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder continues to undergo tests in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Saturday's game against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

However, he took to Instagram Tuesday morning to post a photograph of himself making a thumbs-up gesture.

The image was accompanied by a message to his 3.2million followers which read: "Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian."

Eriksen fell to the ground during the first half of the Group B game as he prepared to receive a throw-in.

The Inter Milan star was immediately attended by concerned team-mates and quickly by medics who, as stunned spectators in the stadium and millions more television viewers around the continent look on in horror, worked to resuscitate him.

After extended treatment, Eriksen was taken to hospital having regained consciousness, but team doctor Morten Boesen later confirmed he had suffered a cardiac arrest and "was gone".

With the agreement of both sets of players, the match was played to a finish with the Finns eventually winning 1-0, although several members of the Danish camp have since questioned the decision to resume.

Denmark are due to return to action at the same venue on Thursday evening, when they face Belgium.

More in this section

Aaron Ramsdale File Photo Ramsdale replaced Henderson in England squad
‘I feel fine’: Eriksen smiles and gives thumbs up in social media post thanking supporters ‘I feel fine’: Eriksen smiles and gives thumbs up in social media post thanking supporters
Vinny Perth 14/8/2020 Vinny Perth could make return as Dundalk manager
FBL-WC-2022-SAMERICA-QUALIFIERS-ARG-CHI-MARADONA

Watch: Spectacular light show to honour Diego Maradona

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up