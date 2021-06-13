Dumfries seals Dutch delight with late winner

NETHERLANDS 3 UKRAINE 2

Georginio Wijnaldum provided Liverpool supporters with a reminder of what their club has recently lost with his departure to PSG, scoring the Netherlands’ opening goal of the Euros and establishing his team as a tournament dark horse.

He was the key component in a thrilling finale in which Frank de Boer’s team effectively won the game twice, having thrown away a 2-0 lead late in the second half.

The winner some five minutes from time when substitute Nathan Ake whipped over a dangerous cross and full-back Denzel Dumfries produced a towering header which goalkeeper Georgi Bushchan, who had been little shot of magnificent in the first half, could only help into his net.

West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko had finally exposed the weaknesses in the home defence when he picked up a touch from Roman Yaremchuk and curled in a magnificent left-foot finish from 20 yards to half the Netherlands’ two-goal lead.

If that was a warning for the Dutch - and it was certainly one heeded by the 16,000 fans in attendance - de Boer’s players failed to pay attention.

After 79 minutes Ruslan Malinovskiy sent in a perfect free-kick from 40 yards and Yaremchuk timed his run equally well, slipping from his marker to head in the equaliser from eight yards.

It had been impossible to envisage such drama when Wout Weghorst doubled the home team’s lead after 58 minutes, sweeping the ball in from six yards after Dumfries caused problems for defender Vitaliy Mykolenko and the ball ricocheted into the scorer’s path.

The opener had come six minutes earlier, from the impressive Wijnaldum who struck with a lethal finish from 16 yards after Ukraine’s previously flawless goalkeeper Bushchan had palmed a 52nd minute cross from Dumfries directly into his path.

But Wijnaldum, captain of his side in the absence of the injured Virgil van Dijk, was little short of magnificent and made sure that his manager at least eased the pressure that accompanied him into the summer.

De Boer - once famously described as the “worst manager in Premier League history” by Jose Mourinho - entered the tournament with his position as coach of his national team a subject of open discord at home.

Appointed after Ronald Koeman bolted for Barcelona last September, de Boer had failed to win over the Dutch public or, according to local reports, his players.

When supporters paid for a plane to fly over the Dutch training camp on Saturday carrying a banner proclaiming “Frank, just 4-3-3,” it was a clear indication of public mistrust in their leader. Skipper Georginio Wijnaldum hardly helped ease the tension when he joked in a press conference that he had paid for the fly-by.

Add the absence of long-term injury victim van Dijk and, for this opening group game at least, his central defender partner Matthijs de Ligt, and de Boer was firmly in the cross-hairs in Amsterdam last night.

However, the win has marked out the Dutch as, if not a team to fear in this competition, at least one to watch.

HOLLAND (3-5-2): Stekelenburg 6; Timber 5 (Veltman 88), de Vrij 6, Blind 6 (Ake 64, 6); Dumfries 8, de Roon 5, Wijnaldum 9, F de Jong 7, van Aanholt 7 (Wijndal 64, 6); Weghorst 7 (L de Jong 88), Depay 8 (Malen 90).

UKRAINE (4-3-3): Bushchan 6; Karavaev 6, Zabarnyi 6, Matvienko 6, Mykolenko 5; Malinovskiy 6, Sydorchuk 5, Zinchenko 6; Yarmolenko 8, Yaremchuk 9, Zubkov 6 (Marlos 13, 5; Shaparenko 64, 5)).

Referee: Dr Felix Brych (Germany) 7.