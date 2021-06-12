Bargary injury adds to Cork City woes

Cian Bargary is facing several weeks on the sidelines after the attacker picked up a serious shoulder injury in Cork City's defeat to Cabinteely at Turner's Cross on Friday night.

City suffered a 2-0 loss at Turner's Cross on another frustrating night for manager Coln Healy, with Cabo scoring through Vilius Labutis and substitute Jordan Payne.

Cobh's win over UCD means City have slipped to second bottom of the First Division. With City facing away games at Athlone and leaders Shelbourne next, the Turner's Cross club's hopes of reaching the First Division play-offs are looking increasingly bleak.

Bargary suffered the shoulder injury late in the game and the Tipperary man is likely to be facing an extended layoff, while centre-half George Heaven suffered a thigh injury in the defeat.

Some 600 fans were in attendance as part of the Government's opening up of sport and the optimism at the start gave way to boos and frustration at the final whistle.

City lost possession cheaply for the opening goal, allowing Ben Hanrahan to find Labutis who fired home from the edge of the box on 38 minutes. They were chasing the game thereafter and were picked off at the death by Payne.

Healy admitted his side didn't deserve anything from the game. "I thought it was very poor. The mistake we gave away for the (opening) goal is very familiar - it's a mistake that's happening every week with us.

"I thought the second half we were very very poor and we didn't deserve anything from it.

"It's great to have the fans back and we just wish we could have given them a lot, lot more. We just weren't good enough, there wasn't that bite that's normally there and we're disappointed with it."

Healy confirmed he is looking at recruiting new players ahead of the opening of the transfer window at the end of the month. "We're down at the bottom. we've got to build, and it's going to take time," he said.