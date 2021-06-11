Lower league heroes: The little guys mixing it at the Euros

Think about the Euros and it is probably global superstars playing in the biggest leagues that spring to mind — from Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus in Serie A to Kylian Mbappe at PSG in Ligue 1, Luka Modric in La Liga for Real Madrid or Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford and noisy neighbour Kevin de Bruyne in the Premier League.

However, there’s a lot more to European football than just the giants.

There are also 35 players who either played in the EFL last season or who will be playing there in 2021-22, including representatives from League One and League Two.

The group includes players who were promoted, players who were relegated – and players who finished as low as 68th in the pyramid of 92 professional clubs.

Here we highlight five men from humble backgrounds who are ready to hijack the tournament, together with a full list of the EFL stars ready to do battle across the continent.

Who will be the little guys who knock the Goliaths out of the headlines?

Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic)

If ever there was an unassuming working-class hero deserving of Euro glory it is Welshman Gunter, an unfashionable full-back whose fame is ever-present in Wales but easy to miss anywhere else.

He is his country’s record caps holder, ahead of legend Neville Southall, and the only man in Welsh football history to make a century of international appearances.

Wales' Chris Gunter.

When you consider his debut came way back in 2007, when Ryan Giggs was still a player, you get an idea of just how consistent his contribution has been ever since — and yet his club career has largely been spent outside of the top division, currently in League One with Charlton. He’s the definition of an unsung hero.

If you’re looking for a story of the tournament, this really could be it. The Welsh legend from the lower divisions, at the age of 31, sealing a crowning glory to his international career, having made the semi-finals in 2016.

One thing to consider, too. In 101 caps he hasn’t scored a single international goal.

Time to take a punter on Gunter?

Anssi Jaakkola (Bristol Rovers)

If Jaakkola plays a part in Euro 2020 and helps Finland to the knockout stages, it would be a remarkable storyline.

He endured a miserable 2020-21 season with lowly Bristol Rovers, a campaign which ended in relegation to League Two after finishing bottom of the table.

The Finn managed only 24 appearances because of an Achilles injury and goes into the tournament as third choice goalkeeper behind Lukas Hradeck of Leverkusen and Jesse Joronen of Brescia.

Anssi Jaakkola, who was relegated to League Two with Bristol Rovers. He’s hoping for better fortune with Finland. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

In fact, at the age of 34, he has only won three caps in his career.

To call him an unlikely hero would be the understatement of the year but, hey, football is littered with stories of the impossible made possible.

Finland are up against Belgium, Denmark, and Russia in Group B which means Jaakola could, in theory, be facing the likes of De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Romelu Lukaku.

Could Finns be looking up?

Jonny Williams (No club)

The evergreen high-energy winger, who played for Cardiff in the Championship last year, must be a bit of a rarity in Euro 2020: he arrives in the tournament without a club or a contract.

Recently released by the Bluebirds, it would be quite a tale if the free agent could prove everyone wrong by starring for his country and writing his own headlines.

Wales' Jonny Williams

If you think that’s unlikely, think back to Euro 2016 when teammate Hal Robson Kanu arrived in France in exactly the same position — clubless with no takers after Reading opted not to extend his contract.

He was on the bench for the first match against Slovakia but came on — for Williams — to score the winner.

He later went on to be one of the real heroes of the tournament, and his stunning goal in a victory over Belgium was even nominated for the FIFA Puskas Goal of the Year. It helped earn him a Premier League contract at West Brom, too.

It just goes to show that miracles really do happen.

It’s time for a Jonny on the spot...

Marcus Forss (Finland)

The Brentford man has only just celebrated his 21st birthday and his story is already a fairy tale of sorts.

Released by West Brom’s youth academy he joined Championship side Brentford in 2017, not for their first team but for the club’s innovative B team set-up.

Brentford's Marcus Forss (right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final

The Bees, renowned for doing things a little differently, ditched their youth academy years ago and replaced it with a professional B team squad of 18-21-year-olds playing a curated calendar of friendly fixtures against a mix of high-profile European U23 sides, Premier League youth teams and non-league first teams.

The Finn did so well that he made his first-team debut within a year, enjoyed a successful loan spell at Wimbledon, earned a full call-up for his country and a reputation as the best finisher at the club. Not bad considering Brentford have produced strikers such as Ollie Watkins, Neal Maupay and Ivan Toney over the years.

Despite injuries, he has now scored 13 goals for Brentford, including 10 last season as they won promotion to the Premier League and reached the semi-final of the League Cup.

He’s behind Teemu Pukki in the pecking order, but with only three strikers named in Finland’s squad, there’s a real chance to make a name for himself.

The headline writers are desperate for that Forss To Be Reckoned With pun…

Lyndon Dykes (Scotland)

The QPR striker has made a long old journey to the top – in fact, all the way from Australia.

He began his career Down Under with tiny Mudgeeraba and Merrimac, having been born on the Gold Coast, but got his first taste of Scottish football at Queen of the South before really making his name at Livingston.

Scotland's Lyndon Dykes, center, controls the ball by Luxembourg's Vahid Selimovic, right, during the international friendly earlier this month. Picture: Olivier Matthys

Now, at the age of 25, he plays in England’s Championship, scoring 16 times for club and country last season during an encouraging campaign.

Scotland have been waiting a long time for a real goalscorer and there is evidence that in Dykes they have found one, although he faces tough competition from Southampton’s Che Adams during Euro 2020 with coach Steve Clarke preferring one up front alongside two wide men.

Anyone looking for a giant-killing story need look no further than England v Scotland on June 18.

Will the man from Merrimac be a very Merry Mac at Wembley?

Full list of the EFL’s Euro 2020 stars:

Croatia: Simon Sluga (Luton Town, Championship goalkeeper)

Czech Republic: Tomáš Kalas (Bristol City, Championship defender)

Denmark: Mathias Jensen (Brentford, Championship midfielder last season, promoted), Christian Nørgaard (Brentford, Championship midfielder last season, promoted)

England: Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion, Championship goalkeeper next season, relegated)

Finland: Anssi Jaakkola (Bristol Rovers, League Two goalkeeper next season, relegated) Marcus Forss (Brentford, Championship forward last season, promoted), Teemu Pukki (Norwich, Championship forward last season, promoted)

Hungary: Ádám Nagy (Bristol City, Championship midfielder)

Poland: Michał Helik (Barnsley, Championship defender), Kamil Jóźwiak (Derby, Championship forward), Przemysław Płacheta (Norwich, Championship midfielder last season, promoted), Kamil Grosicki (West Brom, Championship midfielder next season, relegated)

Sweden: Pontus Jansson (Brentford, Championship defender last season, promoted), Ken Sema (Watford, Championship midfielder last season, promoted)

Scotland: David Marshall (Derby, Championship goalkeeper), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest, Championship defender), Grant Hanley (Norwich City, Championship defender last season, promoted), John Fleck (Sheffield United, Championship midfielder next season, relegated), Lyndon Dykes (QPR, Championship forward)

Slovakia: Marek Rodák (Fulham, Championship goalkeeper next season, relegated)

Turkey: Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu (Brentford, Championship forward last season, promoted)

Wales: Adam Davies (Stoke City, Championship goalkeeper), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth, Championship defender), Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic, League One defender), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United, Championship defender next season, relegated), Connor Roberts (Swansea City, Championship defender), Ben Cabango (Swansea City, Championship defender), Joe Allen (Stoke City, Championship midfielder), Joe Morrell (Luton Town, Championship midfielder), Jonny Williams (Cardiff City, Championship midfielder last season, released), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City, Championship midfielder), David Brooks (Bournemouth, Championship midfielder), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town, Championship midfielder), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City, Championship forward)