Euro 2020 betting guide: On form, France should be a far shorter price 

France to win the tournament (9-2 general)

The last time France went into a European Championship as World Cup holders they won it. The 2021 team is well placed to emulate the heroes of 2000.

After a sluggish start in Russia, Les Bleus were ultimately impressive winners of the 2018 World Cup and, if anything, Didier Deschamps’ side look even more formidable now with the shock recall of the long-exiled Karim Benzema adding to an already fearsome attack of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

N’Golo Kante, fresh from his heroics in the Champions League final, provides the energy and tactical discipline that will allow Paul Pogba the freedom to roam, while a defence superbly marshalled by Raphael Varane should prove hard to penetrate, an important consideration given goalkeeper and skipper Hugo Lloris looks a potential weak link.

France’s unrivalled squad depth is a further positive given this tournament takes place at the end of a uniquely relentless club season. They may be tournament favourites but, on form, they should be a far shorter price. The only reason they’re not is a tough group that includes Germany, who they face in Munich next Tuesday, and Portugal.

However, 16 of the 24 teams will make it through to the knockouts and the presence of whipping boys Hungary in Group F means France should have little cause for concern ahead of the business end. They’ll take some stopping.

Romelu Lukaku to be top scorer (6-1 general)

Remember Oleg Salenko? After scoring five goals against Cameroon, the future Rangers striker famously shared the golden boot with Bulgaria’s Hristo Stoichkov at the 1994 World Cup despite being part of a Russia side that failed to get through the group stages.

Belgium's Axel Witsel (left), England's Jordan Henderson (centre) and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement prior to the Nations League clash between the two countries. Picture: PA

The lesson? You don’t necessarily have to stick around to the semi-final stages or beyond to win the prestigious gong.

Belgium will hope to go deep in this tournament but a group featuring Russia, Denmark, and Finland will give Romelu Lukaku a fantastic chance to get out in front before the tougher knockout stages.

And, having netted 64 goals in 95 appearances in his last two seasons at Inter, the former Manchester United striker could hardly be going into this tournament in better form. His record is even more remarkable at international level, 37 of his 60 goals for Belgium coming in his last 32 caps.

With stats like that, he sets a high standard. Very high.

Kylian Mbappe, player of the tournament (8-1 general)

While France look the most likely tournament winners, it’s hard to envisage them ruling Europe without Kylian Mbappe excelling.

France's forward Kylian Mbappe speaks with French President's wife Brigitte Macron at the national soccer training camp in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines. Picture: Franck Fife

The good news for France fans is that this incredibly talented 22-year-old rarely does anything but excel and this could be the tournament where the PSG superstar elevates himself to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi levels. He was good in the World Cup, very good, but the suspicion remains he was still only scratching the surface of his ability in Russia.

Three years on, the time has come for him to show he can be the world’s best.

If he delivers, France will surely be impossible to stop.