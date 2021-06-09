Diego Llorente becomes second Spain player to test positive for coronavirus

Llorente has been in impressive form for Leeds since the turn of the year after being dogged by a string of injuries in his first season in the Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Leeds United's Diego Llorente (right) battle for the ball during a Premier League match at Elland Road last month. Picture: PA

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 22:18

Leeds defender Diego Llorente has become the second player in Spain’s Euro 2020 squad to test positive for coronavirus.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) confirmed Llorente’s diagnosis, three days after the group went into isolation following captain Sergio Busquets’ positive test.

An RFEF statement read: “The RFEF regrets to announce that the central defender Diego Llorente has tested positive in the last PCR tests carried out this morning at the national team camp in Las Rozas.

“The player will tonight leave the national-team set-up in a medical vehicle, following all the established health protocols.

“The national squad will continue with all the work routines established in Covid-19 situations. Personalised training will be maintained to continue the preparation for the European Championship.”

Llorente played for Spain, who open their Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden on Monday, in last Friday’s goalless draw with Portugal.

Luis Enrique’s side — made up of under-21 players, due to Busquets’ positive test — beat Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday evening in what was meant to be the nation’s final warm-up friendly.

Llorente has been in impressive form for Leeds since the turn of the year after being dogged by a succession of muscle strain injuries in his first season in the Premier League.

