On bended knee, Ireland show strength and ability to adapt

From indifference at a win to progress from a draw.

Whereas drawing away to Hungary might once have been deemed a missed opportunity for Ireland, this stalemate was being declared as steadying the SS Kenny drifting dangerously off-course.

Not even scoring four goals in Andorra last week could quell the doubts over the manager’s stewardship, fuelled by his actions around the pitch and bizarre explanations off it during the last international window in March.

This certainly felt like punctuation along that storyline, albeit a comma rather than full-stop.

It was inevitable the return of a full house, especially for Hungary’s final warm-up for the Euros, would generate fervour, but the initial contribution from the stands was controversial.

Hungary’s federation took the unusual step on the eve of the game to declare their players would not be “taking a knee”.

Their rationale, were it needed, centred on compliance with Uefa and Fifa rules on avoiding “politicisation on the pitch and in the stadium”. Given the history over recent years of both umbrella organisations in dabbling in political matters, it’s hardly surprising that any edict has been ignored by players and clubs alike.

The gesture of players dropping to one knee before kick-off to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement has been widespread since football returned after the first lockdown.

Controversy has surrounded England’s policy of maintaining the move last week, with boos heard from the Riverside Stadium stands in friendlies against Austria and Romania.

For the latter game on Saturday, the jeers were drowned out by applause amongst the limited attendance of 7,000.

Not so at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium, where prime minister Viktor Orbán was one of 14,000 in attendance.

While Ireland’s players did not take the knee in Andorra on Thursday, this time — perhaps motivated by their opponents’ stance — they changed tack, much to the outcry of their hosts. This wasn’t a great start to the carnival atmosphere predicted by Stephen Kenny.

Another Orbán, centre-back Willi, wouldn’t have been expecting much on an aerial battle based upon Ireland’s performances under Kenny.

The emphasis on trying to play out from the back has been to the fore in Kenny’s creed, and he wasn’t deterred from maintaining it despite hesitancy in the box costing them defeat in Finland last October.

Only a sustained period on the training ground, we were promised, would solidify the style but the questions lingered when a bout of pressing by Andorra’s part-timers exposed the flaws.

Once again, presumably direct from their work in Girona, Ireland started on-message in Budapest, two of the three centre-backs dropping back to collect the ball from Gavin Bazunu in a bid to develop the play. However, twice inside the opening 10 minutes, sloppy play ceded possession and applied pressure Ireland could have done without. Matt Doherty was the first culprit, soon to be followed by John Egan.

Only the players will know if the alarm bells prompted the tactical shift, but five minutes apart midway through the first half, both Egan and Shane Duffy chose to launch long balls towards Adam Idah.

Each were effective in starting attacks, as did Bazunu’s delivery for McClean, leading to a quick free-kick which Jason Knight couldn’t convert.

It demonstrated that, for all the admirable talk of a culture shift, variation should be a friend of the team. There’s no shame in mixing up the play, optimising the players’ strengths and exposing weaknesses in opponents.

Ireland’s success of dissecting Hungary’s defence from a free kick so early was a welcome fillip for set-piece specialist Anthony Barry.

The Chelsea coach has been hailed by the players for his proficiency in that area, yet Ireland’s disappearing act for Andorra’s opener on Thursday was more akin to an act of Keith Barry.

That John Egan wasn’t more accurate with his header, highlighted the fine margins of international football.

Roll on till September and the real business of a trip to European champions Portugal, to discover what overriding emotion the next test generates.