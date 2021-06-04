Vera Pauw hands first full Ireland call to Saoirse Noonan 

The Shelbourne striker makes the party for the friendly double-header with Iceland
2 June 2021; Saoirse Noonan during a Republic of Ireland home-based training session at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 10:54
 

Saoirse Noonan has earned a first full Republic of Ireland call-up for Vera Pauw's 23-player squad for the upcoming friendly double-header away to Iceland.

There is also a recall for Noonan's Shelbourne teammate Ciara Grant, as well as Roma McLaughlin, who is playing her football with Central Connecticut State University.

Noonan, who parked her ladies football career with Cork this year to strive for a full Ireland cap, has been named in Pauw's extended squads before but this is the first time she has made the final party.

The two games – which will be live on the RTÉ Player on June 11 and 15 – will continue preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers, which start in September.

Injuries rule out goalkeeper Marie Hourihan, midfielders Ruesha Littlejohn and Ellen Molloy, as well as forwards Leanne Kiernan, Kyra Carusa and Emily Whelan, while Harriet Scott and Julie-Ann Russell are both unavailable.

"We have a few new players in that we can test," Pauw told FAI TV. "That was unfortunate because of a few injuries, but on the other hand it also gives the opportunity for young and promising players to have their games."

More to follow.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad 

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Unattached), Eve Badana (DLR Waves) Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Éabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United) 

Midfielders: Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal) 

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (Unattached), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne) 

