Jim McGuinness hints at future Dundalk role

The former Donegal manager is currently coaching Derry City's U19s
3 June 2021; Sky Sports GAA analyst Jim McGuinness is pictured at the Sky Sports 2021 Championship launch, where the broadcaster announced their fixtures and an all-star line-up of pundits, commentators and presenters for the season ahead. Sky Sports Arena will be the home of GAA, with a total of 18 fixtures broadcasting on the channel  12 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 13:00
Declan Bogue

FORMER All-Ireland winning Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has hinted there may be a role for him with Dundalk FC in the League of Ireland.

Speaking at a launch for the SKY Sports GAA Championship coverage, the Glenties man, who was sacked as coach by Charlotte Independence in June 2019 after winning one game out of 14, has been unattached since, but Dundalk FC Sporting Director Jim Magilton revealed his admiration for McGuinness as a coach and that the pair have had talks.

“We had conversations, and some communication but other than that there’s nothing to report,” said McGuinness.

“There wouldn’t be anything to report anyway. I am that kind of person, I am a private person. I think it is important that when you are communicating with anybody that it stays private and remains private until it goes somewhere and then if it goes somewhere, obviously that is the time to open up and have those conversations, but we are not there yet.” 

McGuinness revealed he has kept his hand in with soccer, helping with the Derry City Under-19 squad.

“I am doing a bit of work with the Derry under-19s. We are in pre-season at the minute and looking forward to getting the friendlies going now. It has been really good,” he explained.

“A friend of mine from college, Gerard Boyle is the coach and Shaun Holmes so the three of us are taking them, pushing them hard. They are working well, good banter, so it has been really, really enjoyable. I am lucky to be back on a pitch and working with a team at a high level and looking to better them.

“I am enjoying that for a few months and if anything changes in my own orbit then I will take it from there. But it has been refreshing and enjoyable to get back on a pitch and work with players and I am enjoying that aspect.”

