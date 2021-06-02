Watch: Bohemians' Ross Tierney scores late winner for Ireland U21s

Ireland overcame an older Australia side 2-1
Watch: Bohemians' Ross Tierney scores late winner for Ireland U21s

Ross Tierney, right, of Republic of Ireland celebrates his goal with team-mates during the U21 International friendly match between Australia and Republic of Ireland at Marbella Football Centre in Marbella, Spain. Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Sportsfile

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 14:17

Bohemians' Ross Tierney snatched a 90th-minute winner for the Republic of Ireland U21s in today's friendly with an Australia U23 side in Marbella. 

After a storming late run from Aston Villa's Tyreik Wright, the Corkman's perfect cross was met by the head of Tierney, making his first appearance at this level. 

Earlier, Jim Crawford's side had taken the lead after Andy Lyons and Conor Noss had linked well and forced an own-goal from Crystal Palace defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

But Australia levelled when Conor Noss was caught in possession playing out from the back and Ramy Najjarine's stunning effort found the top corner.

Report to follow

