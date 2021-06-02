Watch: Bohemians' Ross Tierney scores late winner for Ireland U21s

Bohemians' Ross Tierney snatched a 90th-minute winner for the Republic of Ireland U21s in today's friendly with an Australia U23 side in Marbella.
After a storming late run from Aston Villa's Tyreik Wright, the Corkman's perfect cross was met by the head of Tierney, making his first appearance at this level.
Ross Tierney heads in Tyreik Wright's cross for a DRAMATIC late winner for Ireland! 😱🇮🇪— Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 2, 2021
The @bfcdublin man marks his U21 debut in style 🔥#AUSIRL | @FAIreland pic.twitter.com/ZJtL5lbY9i
Earlier, Jim Crawford's side had taken the lead after Andy Lyons and Conor Noss had linked well and forced an own-goal from Crystal Palace defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
But Australia levelled when Conor Noss was caught in possession playing out from the back and Ramy Najjarine's stunning effort found the top corner.
A great strike gets Australia back on level terms 🇦🇺— Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 2, 2021
Ramy Najjarine with a stunning effort that punishes Ireland for getting caught playing out from the back 😱#AUSIRL pic.twitter.com/IgrIeokgO2
Report to follow