Josh Cullen on life at Anderlecht: ‘I don’t know why more people don’t look further afield’

Josh Cullen has proved that going cosmopolitan can act as the refreshing cocktail an Irish international needs to progress their career.

Last October, the midfielder was unsure whether to stick or twist on the fringes at West Ham when Vincent Kompany’s name shot atop of his menu.

Anderlecht were in the market for a midfield anchor and their new boss Kompany identified Cullen as his prime target.

Nine months on from agreeing a deal with the Belgium club on the eve of assembling with Ireland, the 25-year-old is back on international duty armed with 30 first-team appearances.

That only five Irish players in the Premier League — Seamus Coleman, Dara O’Shea, and Sheffield United trio of John Egan, David McGoldrick, and Enda Stevens — matched his 30-appearance haul during the season says much for Cullen’s rising stock. He also finished the campaign as a first-choice in Stephen Kenny’s engine room.

Cullen had options back in England’s Championship but feels vindicated in venturing abroad to remain a top-tier player. Anderlecht finished third in the Belgian league and will be one of the favourites for the next season’s maiden Europa Conference League, having missed out on Champions League qualification in the play-offs.

Such opportunities are limited for the majority of Irish players operating in the English league and the Londoner feels some globetrotting could suit his compatriots. “I’d definitely advise players to think outside the box,” said Cullen, who, through his grandparents, declared for Ireland at U18 level.

“Sometimes we can get a bit too focused on the UK Leagues and people don’t look further afield. I don’t know why more people don’t do it. But, for me personally, I’ve loved the season at Anderlecht and found it easy to adapt.

“I would never discourage any other Irish players to look further afield, to go experience a different league and culture. Once a club the size of Anderlecht — with its history, tradition, and ambition — came calling, it was a no-brainer for me. There was also the prospect of competing in top European competitions in the future.”

Andorra doesn’t mean much for Irish fans, especially when they cannot travel to watch their team, but tomorrow’s friendly provides the chance for Cullen to complete a hat-trick of feats in the principality.

Slaven Bilic handed the dynamo his first West Ham start in the Europa League tie at Lusitanos in 2015, a month before he returned to the Pyrenees for his Ireland U21 debut. Helping Kenny collect the first win of his 14-month tenure on his eighth cap is Cullen’s next priority.

“I would definitely say there’s no mental problem within our group,” he said about the win drought. “It just comes down to improving and being a little bit more ruthless in both boxes. A lot of games are won by the odd goal and unfortunately it’s gone the other way for us on a few occasions.”