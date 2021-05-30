Man City Terrace Talk: A defeat 'made in Guardiola' as Pep scratches that itch again

If being in Porto sometimes felt like you had been dropped gently into the 80s, with its ancient barber shops, wood-paneled Leitaria (literally Milk Cafes) and its bizarre array of backstreet shops displaying dusty bric a brac, the UEFA Champions League final felt like a throwback too, with legions of paunch-bellied fifty-somethings hauling themselves along the Cais de Ribeira in punishing 30-degree heat.

At least the ship containers’ worth of Superbock being consumed was ice cold. There had even been a couple of chair-throwing episodes in the old town to make us think lovingly of unreconstructed 1985 too, as the port barges sailed serenely past on the rippling Douro river.

In the Portas de Sao Roque, another tiny café stuck in its own time warp down a cobbled street off the hill that the Estadio Dragao clings gallantly to, the soup was scolding hot and the chatter brisk. Scarves of every club hung from the ceiling and the local bus drivers gathered to eat plates of local cheeses and spicy chorico.

Pen pictures of the 2010/11 Porto squad peered down from the walls. At this point those paying attention might have noticed bad omens were beginning to gather around us. Staring at me as I blew on my soup were the piercing eyes of Nicolas Otamendi, Maicon and “the Octopus” Fernando, ghosts from a more recent Manchester City past, ghosts of past City collapses in Europe too.

The Dragao is a modern reincarnation of the old Estadio das Antas, a colossal open bowl of concrete and barbed wire that occupied the same site before Euro 2004 brought about its downfall. Even a third full, the atmosphere was 'old-fashioned' at the start with raucous and unrelenting support rolling off the City end. Chelsea too had brought their Old Brigade, white-haired loudmouths happy to serenade us with some old dark blue classics from the 80s.

Where the modernity was really supposed to kick in was City’s penchant for a strikerless fluidity that would surely knock all ideas of glory out of Chelsea’s heads. After all, their limp finish had almost cost them a Champions League place, while City had finished the season wiping the floor nonchalantly with Everton.

But Senor Guardiola has an itch that he just cannot leave alone and the coach who has done so much to redesign the way we consume our football in England chose the very worst moment to scratch the top off it again here.

“The side picks itself,” I had happily told a BBC reporter earlier that morning in an overexcited interview, but apparently for the Catalan physician it doesn’t and it didn’t.

What had been working beautifully was changed for the event. Holding midfielder for the Champions League final? No such thing. Ilkay Gundogan, City’s top scorer this season, can sit there in the hole. And let’s throw in Raheem Sterling too, despite three months of almost relentlessly abject form.

And so it came to pass that yet another European custard pie came straight for us and, yet again, every last one of us forgot to duck. But this one, had we had the chance to look under its base would have born the hallmark “Made in Guardiola”.

Of all places, of all times, not here, not now. Por favor.

The fluidity was Chelsea’s, the duels were theirs too, while City’s well-oiled machine chose the very worst moment to go rusty and seize up. It would be fair to say, of course, that the seizing up came about through the inventor of the machine’s habit of fiddling around at the wrong moments.

Now, embarrassingly, we can add Porto 2021 to other outlandish tactical gigs foisted upon Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon in recent years that City’s opponents have gleefully played through, around and over.

Chilwell pocketed Mahrez, Mount and the indefatigable Kante danced through City’s understaffed and fumbling midfield, Werner and Havertz played havoc with the exposed Dias and Stones. The list of tactical surprises seemed almost endless. Only late inclusion Zinchenko and the surprisingly agile Sterling could claim to have played anywhere near their best, while talisman De Bruyne fell to the brutality of Rudiger.

Chelsea were swarming City in all areas of the pitch. Perhaps, after all it was Thomas Tuchel, with his scientist’s head, that was the Premier League’s master tactician. He had seen off the champions three times in the space of little more than a month, ruining their chances in the FA Cup and now this.

But this hurt. This really hurt.

The head, the heart, the bank account.