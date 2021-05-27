FAI hoping for 20,000 fans at September World Cup qualifiers

The FAI is hoping for the green light from the Government to permit up to 20,000 fans into Aviva Stadium for the World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia in September.

With an expectation that Friday's announcement will facilitate at least 30,000 attending GAA and hurling All-Ireland finals at Croke Park in late August, football is seeking similar allowances. Travel restrictions during the pandemic, coupled with the Aviva Stadium being closed to fans, kept supporters out of Stephen Kenny’s first 11 matches at the helm.

That will continue into the June friendlies in Andorra and Hungary.

The Portuguese FA seems certain to afford the FAI an away allocation for the resumption of the World Cup campaign in Faro on September 1 while a 40% capacity is likely for the follow-up games in Dublin against the Azeris on September 4 and Serbs three days later.

Chief executive Jonathan Hill said: “That potential attendance in Croke Park is a positive sign. We are working hard to get the maximum percentage attendance into the Aviva.

“We have two games in September, one in October and the one in November. Obviously the one in November is against Portugal and I would love to see 50,000 people at the stadium.

Certainly, the noises we’re hearing from the Department of Sport, in particular the commitment from Minister Jack Chambers to get games back up and running, seems to suggest we’re returning to some semblance of normality.

League of Ireland clubs will also be awaiting with interest the plan towards the return of spectators.

In the absence of fans, for the past 10 months the RTÉ-led WatchLOI platform has been streaming matches but clubs must arrange their own service once fixtures resume after the mid-season break on June 11.

Hill says clarity from the health authorities during the Covid-19 era could have been better: “The interaction from National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphert) down to the Department of Sport and then us hasn’t always been how we wanted it.

“Having submitted a document to Nphet last October, it was frustrating that it took so long to review but now the direction of travel seems to be positive.”

Meanwhile, Hill has made his first contact with former Ireland manager Brian Kerr since being appointed as chief executive last November.

Kerr’s 15-year exile from the association has been flagged to end since the demise of John Delaney in 2019 but Hill’s predecessors Noel Mooney and Gary Owens botched attempts to offer a formal role.