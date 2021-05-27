FAI hoping for 20,000 fans at September World Cup qualifiers

The association hopes government will greenlight attendance at Azerbaijan and Serbia ties
FAI hoping for 20,000 fans at September World Cup qualifiers

General view of the Aviva Stadium

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 23:00
John Fallon

The FAI is hoping for the green light from the Government to permit up to 20,000 fans into Aviva Stadium for the World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia in September.

With an expectation that Friday's announcement will facilitate at least 30,000 attending GAA and hurling All-Ireland finals at Croke Park in late August, football is seeking similar allowances. Travel restrictions during the pandemic, coupled with the Aviva Stadium being closed to fans, kept supporters out of Stephen Kenny’s first 11 matches at the helm.

That will continue into the June friendlies in Andorra and Hungary.

The Portuguese FA seems certain to afford the FAI an away allocation for the resumption of the World Cup campaign in Faro on September 1 while a 40% capacity is likely for the follow-up games in Dublin against the Azeris on September 4 and Serbs three days later.

Chief executive Jonathan Hill said: “That potential attendance in Croke Park is a positive sign. We are working hard to get the maximum percentage attendance into the Aviva.

“We have two games in September, one in October and the one in November. Obviously the one in November is against Portugal and I would love to see 50,000 people at the stadium.

Certainly, the noises we’re hearing from the Department of Sport, in particular the commitment from Minister Jack Chambers to get games back up and running, seems to suggest we’re returning to some semblance of normality.

League of Ireland clubs will also be awaiting with interest the plan towards the return of spectators.

In the absence of fans, for the past 10 months the RTÉ-led WatchLOI platform has been streaming matches but clubs must arrange their own service once fixtures resume after the mid-season break on June 11.

Hill says clarity from the health authorities during the Covid-19 era could have been better: “The interaction from National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphert) down to the Department of Sport and then us hasn’t always been how we wanted it.

“Having submitted a document to Nphet last October, it was frustrating that it took so long to review but now the direction of travel seems to be positive.”

Meanwhile, Hill has made his first contact with former Ireland manager Brian Kerr since being appointed as chief executive last November.

Kerr’s 15-year exile from the association has been flagged to end since the demise of John Delaney in 2019 but Hill’s predecessors Noel Mooney and Gary Owens botched attempts to offer a formal role.

More in this section

European Super League File photo Gianni Infantino backed Super League to aid new Club World Cup, LaLiga chief claims
Poland Soccer Europa League Final Marcus Rashford reveals scale of racist abuse sent his way after Man Utd defeat
Dark arts on derby day: Cobh Ramblers and Cork City ready for round two  Dark arts on derby day: Cobh Ramblers and Cork City ready for round two 
#republic of ireland mnt
Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League - Stamford Bridge

'I've loved every minute': Ireland international Robbie Brady leaves Burnley

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up