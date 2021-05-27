Dark arts on derby day: Cobh Ramblers and Cork City ready for round two 

Dark arts. Dedication. Delight. Despondency. All the elements are in place for an intriguing Cork derby Friday night.

There’s a feeling of respect more than bile when this derby comes around but this clash at St Colman’s Park takes on added significance for Cobh Ramblers and Cork City as the SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion hunt begins to take shape.

The two clubs have shared famous players — the likes of Patsy Freyne, Graham Cummins, Michael Devine, Dave Hill, the late Paul Bannon and the late Alex Ludzik — and managers in the past. That tradition continues to this day, with players on both sides having previously represented their nearest rival, and Cobh boss Stuart Ashton having played and managed at Turner’s Cross.

It’s hardly a shock then that they know each other well. Their meeting at Turner’s Cross in March was a close affair, City squeezing out on the right side of a 2-1 victory.

Revenge will be in the air for Ramblers when Colin Healy’s City side cross Belvelly Bridge.

“It did hurt,” says Ashton of that opening night loss. “As everyone saw in that game, we were the better side on the night. It was hard to take but we’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing, and what we believe in.”

Ramblers have led their last two games — they missed a penalty that would have put them 2-0 up against leaders Shelbourne — but late goals conceded have seen them hit a four-game losing streak. Ashton believes his young side must develop “the dark arts” of seeing out games.

“As individuals, we’ve got to do the nasty side of the game, the dirty side, the professional side of the game better. We’re probably at times a bit too honest. At the minute we seem to be just giving teams the little opportunities and they are taking them.

We’ve got to be more professional in the dark arts of the game, so to speak.

Healy has been singing from the same hymn sheet this season, similarly dealing with a young side gaining experience but learning painful lessons along the way. City are on a four-game unbeaten run but were frustrated by giving away a last-kick equaliser against 10-man Galway last Friday night.

“Game management — we’ve a lot of younger boys in the team,” acknowledges Healy. “We just switched off and got punished for it. It’s something the players have to learn so it doesn’t happen again.”

City are without an away win since 2019. “Stuart will have the lads drilled, as we saw in Turner’s Cross. It’s going to be another difficult game. If there were fans in I’d say the place would be rocking.”

'Proper derby'

Cobh’s Ian Turner has worn the green of City, the veteran midfielder having played there for five seasons. “These weeks are always the best. I keep saying it’s just such a pity that the fans won’t be there because it would just make for such a good atmosphere. But I think everyone involved in the club, we’re all looking forward to it. We can’t wait. There’s is always going to be a bit of needle there because it’s a proper derby.”

Turner accepts his side need to be more “streetwise” after letting leads slip in their last two games. “We actually feel like we’re playing well, we just need to sustain it for 90 minutes.”

City defender Jonas Hakkinen will be playing his first derby if selected. Hakkinen grew up in Canada to Finnish parents, and spent nine years in the Vancouver Whitecaps academy before moving to Finland and playing two seasons in the league there, earning Finland U21 honours along the way. This will be a new experience for him.

“These are the games we play for, it’s one of the biggest games of the year, you can tell from everyone at the club, around town, it means a lot to everyone.

At the start of the season we had been letting in some unnecessary goals, but in the last four we’ve only conceded one, so we’re cleaning things up back there.

City boss Healy rates Ronan Hurley as “touch and go” tonight, while Rob Slevin and Paul Hunt are out. Cobh suffered a big setback last weekend as John Kavanagh — another former City player — suffered a serious ankle injury against Athlone, adding to a lengthy injury list for Ashton (which includes yet another Cork old boy, Pierce Phillips).

With a third of the season gone, both clubs know they can’t allow the challengers for the promotion play-offs get out of sight in this key part of the campaign, and defeat for either tonight will be a big dent to promotion hopes. Both sides will be desperate for victory.

But there is one more ‘D’ besides the dark arts, dedication, and desperation: Draw. With so much at stake, and given the last three meetings at St Colman’s Park have ended without a winner, it would be no surprise if this one ended up all square.

First Division Fixtures (all Friday 7.45pm):

Cabinteely v Wexford

Treaty United v Bray Wanderers

Athlone Town v UCD

Shelbourne v Galway United

Cobh Ramblers v Cork City.