Manchester United player ratings: Fernandes nowhere near his best, while De Gea cracks in spotlight

David de Gea: He got the nod over Dean Henderson, but his experience did not help when he was left stranded as Moreno scored after 30 minutes. Had little else to do until penalties as that was the ONLY shot Villarreal had on target in normal time. Couldn't get to any of the 11 penalties before seeing his own saved. 5

Aaron Wan Bissaka: Looked at home in his first European final and showed why many thought he was unfortunate not to make England’s Euro 2020 provisional squad. Solid at the back and good going forward, was one of United’s better players. 7

Eric Bailly: The likeable centre back is not the most confidence-inspiring of central defenders and his air shot trying to clear a second-half cross must have sent shock waves through the entire United squad. Largely error-free apart from that. 5

Victor Lindelof: Guilty of giving his opponents too much time and space on the ball around the United area and, crucially, failed to outmuscle and defend against Moreno when he put Villarreal ahead. Tried to make amends in attacking set pieces, but just got in the way. 5

Luke Shaw: Such an improved player under Solskjaer, he defended soundly and got forward well down the left wing. Came close to scoring with a first-half cracker and continued to be an attacking threat after the break. 7

Scott McTominay: The youngster showed confidence to fire United’s first shot from distance — even though he missed the target. Produced a key block when the scores were still level. Inspirationally determined when United were behind. 7

Paul Pogba: Nothing spectacular from the French World Cup winner, but showed the discipline required to get through a major final. He never shied away from the ball and was the focal point of United’s midfield until he was replaced late on. 6

Marcus Rashford: Back in the side after being rested on the last day of the Premier League season and looked to run at goal every time he got on the ball. Still guilty of one of the misses of his career in the second half, although the flag was up. 6

Bruno Fernandes: Struggled to find enough space to make the impact United needed from their star playmaker. Was also unusually wasteful when he did get on the ball. Improved as the match wore on, but was nowhere near his best. 6

Mason Greenwood: Tireless running from the English youngster, but he found it hard to make an impact against Villarreal’s well-organised defence. Looked one of United’s fresher players at the end of normal time, but has been more effective. Replaced by Fred in extra-time. 6

Edinson Cavani: So much expected from the Uruguayan, but he gave away a cheap free kick to gift Villarreal the chance to take their first-half lead. Lost his cool with himself and his team-mates before recovering in style to score 10 minutes after the break. 6

Subs for Man United: Fred for Greenwood (100), Tuanzebe for Bailly (116), James for Pogba (116), Mata for Wan-Bissaka (120), Telles for McTominay (120).

Subs not used: Henderson, Maguire, Grant, Diallo, Matic, Williams, van de Beek.

VILLARREAL: Rulli 7, Foyth 6 (Mario 88), Albiol 7, Torres 6, Pedraza 6 (A.Moreno 88), Pino 6 (Alcacer 77), Capoue, 6 Parejo 7, Trigueros 6 (Moi Gomez 78), G. Moreno 7, Bacca 6 (Coquelin 60).

Subs: Sergio Asenjo, Funes Mori, Raba, Estupinan, Pena, Jaume, Nino.

Ref: Clement Turpin (France) 6