Villarreal v Manchester United: Three key battles that will determine the Europa League final

Gerard Moreno v Victor Lindelof

Villarreal are famously well-organised but their ability to score goals is what has got them through the Europa League with 12 wins from 14 games.

They failed to score in only one of those ties and 29-year-old Moreno is the key. Six goals and four assists make him their key man – with 31 goals in all competitions this season. He’s a definite threat.

Dealing with him will be a huge challenge for Lindelof, who has recovered from a shaky start to his United career to become Harry Maguire’s regular partner this season.

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof (left) and Harry Maguire during the Carabao Cup semi-final match against Manchester City. Picture: Peter Powell

Whether the two are together on the pitch remains doubtful, given Maguire’s recent injury problems – and that means Lindelof will be under the microscope again. There are many United fans and pundits still to be convinced.

Edinson Cavani v Pau Torres

This is a match-up between one player who has just pledged his future to Manchester United – and one who United would love to sign.

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani. Picture: Marco Iacobucci/PA Wire.

Torres, 24, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and even had to take time to deny the speculation in the build-up to the final.

Left-footed, with an excellent array of passing he would be the perfect partner for Harry Maguire, but is the man tasked with keeping Edinson Cavani quiet in Gdansk instead.

Cavani, of course, needs no introduction to anyone in world football and is even more experienced than Villarreal counterpart Moreno.

But, remarkably, the 34-year-old has never won a European trophy, so he doesn’t lack motivation. Given his stunning recent form, and his remarkable work rate, you’d bet on him to win this match-up. If not, then United have extra reason to make a bid for his opponent.

Bruno Fernandes v Etienne Capoue

Former Tottenham and Watford defensive midfielder Capoue, who is now 32 years old, knows he faces a serious examination when he comes up against United talisman Fernandes in Poland.

Former Watford man Etienne Capoue. Picture: John Walton

Capoue is highly athletic and has a height advantage against his rival, but will he be able to pick up Fernandes when he drifts into those dangerous areas of space in front of the Villarreal defence?

The stats show that Fernandes is difficult to stop – and there’s no doubting he’s a man for the occasion, too. The quality of his 18 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League season, plus another five goals in the Europa League, mark him out as the final’s man to watch.

Given his excellent record from the penalty spot, you suspect he will have an impact on the game one way or another. Don’t underestimate Capoue, however. He only joined Villarreal from the Championship in January but has exceeded expectations.