Drogheda super-sub Jordan Adeyemo seals the points as Longford Town fall short

Drogheda United 4 Longford Town 1

Jordan Adeyemo netted an emphatic brace after being sprung from the bench as Drogheda United survived a spirited Longford Town comeback to move within six points of the summit.

The striker, who has endured a frustrating 12 months with injury and illness, was introduced for the final six minutes and ruthlessly ended Town’s hopes of what would have been a deserved point.

Ronan Murray and Mark Doyle scored late in the first half to give Tim Clancy’s side a commanding lead but Aaron Dobbs struck within 10 minutes of the restart to make a game of it.

The visitors dominated for long spells in the second half and had chances, most notably through Dylan Grimes, to level but they were undone by the impressive Adeyemo.

It was rough justice on a Town side who remain second from bottom as they paid the price for their gung-ho pursuit of a late leveller.

Drogheda were full value for their two-goal cushion at the break, however, having created a number of good chances before Murray broke the deadlock on 35 minutes.

Chris Lyons, Doyle, and Dane Massey had all failed to find the target from promising positions by the time Murray lined up a free-kick close to the left-hand touchline.

The former Dundalk striker drilled the ball Ronaldo-style into the ground and the ball arrowed into the top corner, though Lee Steacy may feel he should have at least gotten a hand to it.

Steacy did well to keep out Massey’s header moments later but he was beaten again as top-scorer Doyle showed great opportunism to squeeze in his sixth of the season.

Longford came out firing after the break, Aodh Dervin and Dean Zambra rampant in midfield, and they got their reward when Dobbs turned home from close range to halve the deficit.

Rob Manley drove just wide and Mick McDonnell missed the target with a header, but the best chance fell to Grimes, only for the winger to hesitate and allow James Brown get across to block.

Adeyemo replaced Lyons for the final minutes and he made an instant impact as he controlled Darragh Markey’s flick and cut inside all in one movement before burying from close range.

And the 20-year-old wrapped up his third in as many games in injury time as he latched onto fellow sub James Clarke’s pass before tucking the ball past Steacy.

Drogheda United: Odumosu; Massey, Kane, Brown (c), O'Reilly; Markey (O'Shea 88), Deegan, Phillips; Lyons (Adeyemo 84), Doyle, Murray (Clarke 76).

Longford Town: Steacy; O'Driscoll, McDonnell (Byrne 88), Kirk; Zambra (c) (Bolger 76), Thompson, Grimes, Dervin; Dobbs, Davis (Manley 54), Chambers (McNally 45).

Referee: Damien MacGraith