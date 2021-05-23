Lille dethrone Pochettino's PSG; Napoli slip-up gives Juventus Champions League spot

Lille sealed their first French title in a decade as Mauricio Pochettino's PSG were dethroned on the final day of the season.

Young Canadian striker Jonathan David did the damage, scoring the opener against Angers after 10 minutes from a Renato Sanches assist, and winning a penalty for Burak Yilmaz to convert before half-time.

Angelo Fulgini headed home in injury time to test Lille's nerves but there was too little time to deny Christophe Galtier's men, even without suspended captain Jose Fonte, a fourth Ligue 1 title in the club's history.

Pochettino's wait to win a league title continued despite PSG's 2-0 win over Brest. Neymar missed a penalty but Romain Faivre's own goal, from Angel di Maria's corner, gave them the lead after a first half in which they failed to register a shot on target.

Kylian Mbappe's 27th goal of the season after the break secured the points but not the title as PSG came up one point short.

Monaco, who had a mathematical chance of winning the title, drew 0-0 away to Lens to finish five back in third.

In Italy, Juventus scraped into the Champions League as Napoli slipped up to miss out.

Hellas Verona snatched a 1-1 draw through Davide Faraoni's 69th-minute equaliser, minutes after Amir Rrahmani gave Napoli the lead, to see the Blues slip from third to fifth.

AC Milan pipped Atalanta for second with Franck Kessie's brace of penalties giving them a 2-0 win, while Juve beat Bologna 4-1.

In Germany, Robert Lewandowski broke the Bundesliga record for goals in a season with his 41st as champions Bayern Munich finished with a thumping 5-2 win over Augsburg.

Koln dramatically escaped relegaton at the expense of Werder Bremen thanks to Sebastiaan Bornauw's 86th-minute winner over bottom-side Schalke.