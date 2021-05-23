Chelsea have Spurs to thank for Champions League place despite Aston Villa loss

Chelsea scraped into next season’s Champions League despite losing 2-1 at Aston Villa after Leicester City’s 4-2 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur allowed them to finish fourth in the Premier League.
Thomas Tuchel’s side missed a series of half-chances, Mason Mount the worst culprit before former Chelsea winger Bertrand Traore gave Villa a 43rd-minute lead.
Anwar El Ghazi made it 2-0 on 52 minutes from the spot after Traore was tripped but Ben Chilwell (70) gave Chelsea hope before captain Cesar Azpilicueta was sent off for pushing Jack Grealish in the face.
Martinez 7; Konsa 7, Hause 7, Mings 7, Targett 8; Nakamba 6, McGinn 6; Traoré 8 (Chukwuemeka 73, 6), Grealish © 7, El Ghazi 7 (Ramsey 79, 6); Watkins 6.
Heaton, Taylor, Luiz, Wesley, El Mohamady, Davis, Ohilogene-Bidace.
McGinn, Martinez.
Mendy 6 (Arrizabalaga 46, 6); James 6, Thiago Silva 6, Rüdiger 6; Azpilicueta © 5, Kovacic 6 (Havertz 67, 6), Jorginho 6, Chilwell 7; Pulisic 6, Mount 7, Werner 6.
Jorginho, Werner.
Azpilicueta.
Alonso, Christensen, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour.
Stuart Attwell 7/10.