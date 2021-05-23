FAI President Gerry McAnaney re-elected 

Gerry McAnaney has been re-elected as President of the FAI, beating off Dave Moran from the Leinster FA by claiming 60.5 percent of the vote.

Cork native McAnaney had held the role since January 2020 but faced a challenge from Moran, who was in danger of losing his seat at the board due to a cut in the number of directors.

Both candidates addressed today’s virtual emergency general meeting, which is ongoing, utilising the five-minute slots to pitch their credentials to the General Assembly.

This is the new forum established to replace the traditional national senior council and annual general meeting membership. They are divided into three chambers: professional (47 votes), amateur (46) and national bodies (48).

Of the 141 slots on the General Assembly, 131 were present and eligible to vote.

This verdict on eligible voters was made by Jim Moran, Chairman of the new electoral committee appointed to oversee governance across the FAI’s various structures.

They supervised the elections in accordance with the Electoral Code, reviewing the system which is operated by Election Buddy, a reputable electronic voting system operator.

On the eve of the election, FAI Chairman Roy Barrett warned delegates to resist pressure to bloc vote in the elections, asserting that he finds it “objectionable” if reciprocal arrangements are afoot.

The association’s independent lead took the unprecedented step of writing to each of the General Assembly membership on Saturday night.

Vice-President Paul Cooke also faces competition from fellow board member Ursula Scully.

The elections were convened as the portion of directors on the 12-person board from football channels reduces from eight to six to facilitate an equal split with independent members.

“I have been made aware of allegations that certain affiliates are insisting that each of their delegates vote in a particular way,” wrote Barrett, who was one of the first three new independent directors appointed to the board in January 2020.

“The view of the affiliate appears to be that all of the votes are theirs to be directed and not those of the individual delegates, representing the interests of the members who elected them.

“To be fair, given the proximity of the vote, I could have let this go and ignored the matter. However, I am not going to do that.

“At a personal level, I find this type of behaviour objectionable and completely at odds with what the vast majority of members want our organisation to look like in the future.

“An organisation where individuals feel pressured by others, simply because they want to exercise their franchise in an election in the manner it was intended to be made, will never fulfil its potential.

“This organisation should have zero tolerance of this behaviour and I certainly will not accept it.

“I would again urge you all, every single delegate, to vote in the manner that you believe is in the best interests of the members and the constituency you represent.

“I would also point out that the voting system we are using at our EGM will ensure complete secrecy of voter preferences and you can take comfort in that.”

Former Ireland goalkeeper Packie Bonner and entrepreneur Gary Twohig look set to be ratified at the Egm as the final pair of directors enlisted from outside of internal football routes.

Bonner’s return to the association he was made redundant from in 2010 has been widely welcomed across football and within those vital corridors of Leinster House. The duo’s reputations are also seen as integral to reviving the FAI’s track record for attracting sponsors.

Solicitor Catherine Guy and Human Resources specialist Liz Joyce joined alongside Barrett, while senior civil servant Robert Watt, recently appointed as secretary general within the Department of Health, became the fourth non-executive director last July.