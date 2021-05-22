Legend Bonner recommended by Uefa for FAI board role

UEFA played a role in Packie Bonner’s return to the FAI, recommending the Italia ’90 legend as the ideal candidate to fill a place on the powerful board.

Bonner and businessman Gary Twohig will be ratified as new independent directors at Sunday’s emergency general meeting.

Their arrivals will complete government demand to split the 12-person board between directors from inside and outside of football channels but Bonner’s appointment should quell some of the controversy surrounding the reform.

Even though he’s officially an external director, that Bonner is steeped in Irish football will appease sceptics decrying the changeover as tantamount to sovereignty being ceded.

In contrast to the initial intake of four independent directors last year, these latest pair of vacancies required specific skill sets.

Commercial and high-performance acumen were identified as deficits at board level, with Uefa consulted on the latter.

Bonner, who turns 61 on Monday, has been retained by the European governing body since being controversially made redundant by then chief executive John Delaney in 2010.

Uefa were eager to utilise the expertise of the ex-FAI technical director and he became one of their advisors, working at major tournaments such as Euro 2016.

Candidates within the wider sporting sphere such as Gary Keegan, Dave Mahedy and Bernard Dunne were mooted for the role but Uefa had no hesitation in highlighting Bonner’s suitability for the post.

Global recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson were engaged to handle the process but it’s understood the Glasgow-based, 80-times capped goalkeeper was headhunted, rather than applied of his own volition.

Mr Twohig was selected by the FAI’s nominations committee from a competitive field of contenders. He developed his business reputation as managing director of Samsung Ireland before joining Glanbia and, most recently, founding FitzFit, a multinational physio and fitness start-up.

Roy Barrett joined the board as independent chairman just before the state’s €35m bailout deal was brokered, along with solicitor Catherine Guy and Human Resources specialist Liz Joyce.

Senior civil servant Robert Watt, recently appointed as secretary general within the Department of Health, became the fourth non-executive director last July.

On the football side, eight directors will become six following the Egm elections.

Cork native Gerry McAnaney, elected only 16 months ago as President, faces a battle to retain his role against Dave Moran, one of the board’s delegates from the amateur football chamber. Another incumbent, Paul Cooke, will also need to stave off a crusade by schoolboys/girls representative Ursula Scully to remain as Vice-President.

Their fate will be decided by a vote of the new 141-member Assembly. Another element of the reform agenda, the new committee that replaced the former senior council will convene for the first time on Sunday.

“The overriding spirit of the changes was to ensure that the General Assembly would be more democratic and more representative of all of the various parts of football in Ireland,” Barrett told members in a circular issued on Friday.

“Each delegate represents their particular member and each member has an individual voice, whether it is part of a broader grouping within football or within each of the chambers of the General Assembly.

“I would encourage each of the delegates to use this voice in their selection of candidates on Sunday.”