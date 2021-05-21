Dundalk end Shamrock Rovers unbeaten run as fans protest outside ground

Dundalk 2 Shamrock Rovers 1

“We want our club back” was the cry of protestors outside Oriel Park tonight and, on the pitch at least, they got it as Dundalk belied their recent form to end Shamrock Rovers’ 33-match unbeaten league record.

Fans gathered outside the ground before the game to call for chairman Bill Hulsizer to step down from his role in protest against the way the club has been run.

While it remains to be seen if the American will listen, the players at least seemed to heed the message by inflicting a first defeat on Stephen Bradley’s side since Dundalk clinched the league title with a 3-2 win against them at the Co Louth venue in September 2019.

Birthday boy Daniel Kelly was the hero for Jim Magilton’s side on the night with a goal and an assist on his first start of 2021.

He set Patrick McEleney away for a superb goal on the break after 11 minutes and while Dundalk coughed up a cheap equaliser to Joey O’Brien after another goal-keeping gaffe just three minutes later, Kelly popped up with a spectacular winner with what was his 25th career goal on his 25th birthday just before the hour mark.

While Dundalk will be hoping this result can prove to be the catalyst for better results on the field, for Rovers it is a blow to their title retention hopes on a night where Sligo Rovers cut the gap at the top to two points ahead of their trip to Tallaght on Monday.

It was the visitors who started on the front foot and they were unlucky not to be ahead after just four minutes when Liam Scales headed against the crossbar.

The early pressure continued from the champions but they were hit with a suckerpunch when Dundalk took the lead on the break on 11 minutes. After a Rovers corner was cleared Cameron Dummigan released Kelly up the left, who in turn played the ball across for the inrushing McEleney. The Derry man then did well to hold off Roberto Lopes before firing high to the net past Alan Mannus.

Dundalk’s good start was undone by yet another defensive mix-up just three minutes later though. A scuffed shot from Scales was spilled by Abibi, with Chris Shields unable to clear properly under pressure from Lopes, and O’Brien was on hand to profit for the simplest of tap-ins.

Rovers came out with all guns blazing in the second half only to be denied twice by the woodwork in quick succesion with Aaron Greene’s lob bouncing up to hit the crossbar on 48 minutes before Graham Burke’s effort came back off the post five minutes later.

Those misses were to prove costly as Kelly restored Dundalk’s lead with a stunning strike on 59 minutes when he found space to the right of the penalty area before drilling a superb shot past Mannus to make it 2-1 as they held out for the win despite Greene shaving the post again.

Dundalk: Abibi; Dummigan, Shields, Boyle, Jurkovskis; Zahibo, Stanton (Sloggett 79), McEleney; Kelly (Midtskogen 75), McMillan, Duffy.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; O’Brien, Lopes, Grace; Gannon, O’Neill, Mandroiu, Scales; Gaffney, Greene, Burke (Williams 86).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).