Athlone’s second-half fightback frustrates Cobh Ramblers

The 2-1 victory means Athlone keep the heat on Shelbourne as they joined UCD in second, while Cobh are six points adrift of neighbours Cork City in ninth.
Athlone’s second-half fightback frustrates Cobh Ramblers

Athlone Town manager Adrian Carberry: Happy with three points

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 22:15
Robbie Fahy

Athlone Town 2 Cobh Ramblers 1

An early first-half lead was not enough for Cobh Ramblers as they slumped to a fourth defeat in succession in the SSE Airtricity League First Division against Athlone Town.

The 2-1 victory means Athlone keep the heat on Shelbourne as they joined UCD in second, while Cobh are six points adrift of neighbours Cork City in ninth.

The Midlanders started brightly, controlling possession and stinging the hands of Rams netminder Sean Barron on more than one occasion from long range.

They were soon made to pay for their inability to create a clear-cut chance.

Ian Turner drifted to the right before clipping a tantalising ball back across goal.

It was met by Lee Devitt who coolly flicked it down to Killian Cooper to put the away side in front against the run of play after 15 minutes.

This sparked Cobh into full flight and they could have doubled their lead twice before the break.

The best effort coming from a 30-yard Conor Drinan rasper which tested the structural integrity of Schlingermann’s woodwork.

Athlone Town returned from the interval with renewed intent but made it pay in somewhat fortuitous circumstances.

Tidy pivot Dan McKenna found full-back Derek Daly wide on the left.

His intended cross sent Barron scrambling in vain as it drifted over his head and into the far corner.

Their winning goal eight minutes from time was much more clear-cut.

Substitute Shane Barnes found himself through on goal, his shot could only be parried by Barron to the onrushing James Doona who made no mistake.

Not the preparation that Stuart Ashton would have wanted before next weekend’s derby but Adrian Carberry’s reaction showed just how vital this win was for the Westmeath side’s promotion hopes.

ATHLONE TOWN (4-2-3-1): Schlingermann; Tlou, Cantwell, Hand, Daly (Brookes, 71); McKenna, McCann (Hollywood, 56), Wixted, Doona, Reynolds (Byrne, 56); Meaney (Barnes, 64).

COBH RAMBLERS (4-3-3): Barron; Kavanagh (Williams, 35), Walsh; Devitt, Lyons, Turner, Cooper, Drinan (Nathan Coleman, 56); O’Leary, Murphy (Coughlin, 72), Murphy.

Referee: M Moynihan.

More in this section

Maurice Nugent nets late to deny Cork City at Turner's Cross Maurice Nugent nets late to deny Cork City at Turner's Cross
Jordan Gibson celebrates scoring a goal with Garry Buckley 7/5/2021 Walter Figueira and Jordan Gibson on target as Sligo rise to second
Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Dundalk end Shamrock Rovers unbeaten run as fans protest outside ground
#league of ireland
Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk - EA Sports Cup semi-final

Cabinteely win to leapfrog Treaty

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up