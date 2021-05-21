Athlone’s second-half fightback frustrates Cobh Ramblers

Athlone Town 2 Cobh Ramblers 1

An early first-half lead was not enough for Cobh Ramblers as they slumped to a fourth defeat in succession in the SSE Airtricity League First Division against Athlone Town.

The 2-1 victory means Athlone keep the heat on Shelbourne as they joined UCD in second, while Cobh are six points adrift of neighbours Cork City in ninth.

The Midlanders started brightly, controlling possession and stinging the hands of Rams netminder Sean Barron on more than one occasion from long range.

They were soon made to pay for their inability to create a clear-cut chance.

Ian Turner drifted to the right before clipping a tantalising ball back across goal.

It was met by Lee Devitt who coolly flicked it down to Killian Cooper to put the away side in front against the run of play after 15 minutes.

This sparked Cobh into full flight and they could have doubled their lead twice before the break.

The best effort coming from a 30-yard Conor Drinan rasper which tested the structural integrity of Schlingermann’s woodwork.

Athlone Town returned from the interval with renewed intent but made it pay in somewhat fortuitous circumstances.

Tidy pivot Dan McKenna found full-back Derek Daly wide on the left.

His intended cross sent Barron scrambling in vain as it drifted over his head and into the far corner.

Their winning goal eight minutes from time was much more clear-cut.

Substitute Shane Barnes found himself through on goal, his shot could only be parried by Barron to the onrushing James Doona who made no mistake.

Not the preparation that Stuart Ashton would have wanted before next weekend’s derby but Adrian Carberry’s reaction showed just how vital this win was for the Westmeath side’s promotion hopes.

ATHLONE TOWN (4-2-3-1): Schlingermann; Tlou, Cantwell, Hand, Daly (Brookes, 71); McKenna, McCann (Hollywood, 56), Wixted, Doona, Reynolds (Byrne, 56); Meaney (Barnes, 64).

COBH RAMBLERS (4-3-3): Barron; Kavanagh (Williams, 35), Walsh; Devitt, Lyons, Turner, Cooper, Drinan (Nathan Coleman, 56); O’Leary, Murphy (Coughlin, 72), Murphy.

Referee: M Moynihan.