Marc Bircham’s Waterford reign starts with defeat to Derry

A lone Ronan Boyce goal gave Derry all three points
Marc Bircham’s Waterford reign starts with defeat to Derry

Waterford manager Marc Bircham dejected after the game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 20:09
Adrian Flanagan

Waterford FC 0 Derry City 1

Marc Bircham’s reign as new Waterford FC manager ended in defeat as the depleted Blues went down fighting to a lone Ronan Boyce goal.

The winner arrived on just three minutes when keeper Brian Murphy gave away a needless free-kick out on the left that saw Will Patching whip in a ball to the near post, and Boyce powered a close-range header to the net.

Patching went close to adding to his side's tally midway through a half that Derry dominated when his cracking free kick on 25 minutes was saved by Murphy.

Waterford’s only chance of the half came three minutes before the break when Darragh Power was brought to ground 20-yards from goal by Eoin Toal, but Shane Griffin saw his free-kick superbly turned around the posts by keeper Nathan Gartside.

Adam O’Reilly should have done better with a free header on 58 minutes when he failed to hit the target from six yards after a Jamie Mascoll left-wing cross.

Although Waterford were much improved in the second half, they couldn’t find an equalising goal with the closest that they came to doing so coming on 83 minutes when Jamie Mascoll shot straight at Gartside.

WATERFORD FC: Murphy, D. Power, Evans, Collins, Mascoll, O’Reilly, O’Keeffe, Molloy (Kavanagh ’76), Griffin, Waite, J. Martin.

DERRY CITY: Gartside, Coll, McJannet, Toal, Boyce, Harkin, Thomson (Malone ’74), Patching, Fitzgerald (Cole ’85), Akintunde, Ferry (McLaughlin ’60).

Referee: John McLoughlin (Westmeath).

More in this section

Nuno Espirito Santo File Photo Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo to leave club - 'We can share one last special moment together, as one pack'
FAI u-turn allows grassroots leagues six weeks to complete season FAI u-turn allows grassroots leagues six weeks to complete season
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Harry Kane not interested in going abroad as he hints at Manchester City move
#league of ireland
Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers - Sky Bet League One - Stadium of Light

Aiden McGeady set to start for Sunderland in League One play-off after contract issue resolved

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up