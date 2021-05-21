Marc Bircham’s Waterford reign starts with defeat to Derry

Waterford FC 0 Derry City 1

Marc Bircham’s reign as new Waterford FC manager ended in defeat as the depleted Blues went down fighting to a lone Ronan Boyce goal.

The winner arrived on just three minutes when keeper Brian Murphy gave away a needless free-kick out on the left that saw Will Patching whip in a ball to the near post, and Boyce powered a close-range header to the net.

Patching went close to adding to his side's tally midway through a half that Derry dominated when his cracking free kick on 25 minutes was saved by Murphy.

Waterford’s only chance of the half came three minutes before the break when Darragh Power was brought to ground 20-yards from goal by Eoin Toal, but Shane Griffin saw his free-kick superbly turned around the posts by keeper Nathan Gartside.

Adam O’Reilly should have done better with a free header on 58 minutes when he failed to hit the target from six yards after a Jamie Mascoll left-wing cross.

Although Waterford were much improved in the second half, they couldn’t find an equalising goal with the closest that they came to doing so coming on 83 minutes when Jamie Mascoll shot straight at Gartside.

WATERFORD FC: Murphy, D. Power, Evans, Collins, Mascoll, O’Reilly, O’Keeffe, Molloy (Kavanagh ’76), Griffin, Waite, J. Martin.

DERRY CITY: Gartside, Coll, McJannet, Toal, Boyce, Harkin, Thomson (Malone ’74), Patching, Fitzgerald (Cole ’85), Akintunde, Ferry (McLaughlin ’60).

Referee: John McLoughlin (Westmeath).