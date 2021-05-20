Manchester United target 'the complete midfielder', Getafe's plan for Irish starlet John Patrick, Harry Kane's LaLiga love

Reported Manchester United target Mauro Arambarri ‘has everything a modern midfielder needs’, according to LaLigaTV pundit Andrea Orlandi.

The Uruguayan (25), who plays for Spanish strugglers Getafe, has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to stiffen his midfield for next season.

The tough-tackling player picked up 11 bookings in LaLiga this season, but has also been among the goals, including a strike against United’s Europa League final opponents Villarreal.

“No disrespect to Getafe, he will play for bigger clubs,” says Orlandi, while promoting LaLigaTV’s ‘multi-goal’ coverage of this weekend’s final day action.

“Last summer he was heavily linked with Atletico Madrid. He has everything a modern midfielder needs. He has enough pace to go with the physicality to be up and down and play the kind of game played in the UK. He’s got qualities, he’s got a great strike, and has scored some great goals — top corner finishes. He’s got confidence, he’s got the composure, he’s mature enough to make a big step.”

Arambarri won his first cap for Uruguay last September, and has since picked up three more.

Orlandi added: “The size of Getafe compared to Man United which is massive… But he’s got that Uruguayan blood that makes him so competitive. It would be, if it happens, a very good signing. He’s a player I rate really really high. I think he is ready for the next step.

“He’s a very complete midfielder, very aggressive, but in a good way. He’s got aggression but also the quality when he has to play the ball.

“We’re lucky to have him in La Liga and hopefully he will stay.”

John Joe Patrick Finn of Getafe CF is challenged by Fernando of Sevilla during the La Liga Santander match between Getafe CF and Sevilla FC at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on December 12, 2020 in Getafe, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Orlandi and fellow LaLigaTV pundit Guillem Balagué also discussed the development of Irish starlet John Patrick Finn, who recently indicated his desire to play for the Republic. The midfielder, still just 17, made his full LaLiga debut this season, but has struggled for game-time recently under Jose Bordalás as Getafe battled the drop, securing their safety just last weekend.

Finn was born in Madrid but is eligible to represent Ireland through his Mayo-born father.

Balagué said: “Getafe right now is the wrong place to develop. There has been a lot of tension and basically at the end they have gone for the trusted and tested.

“So perhaps not the right place. But things are going to change there. The plan of Getafe is to develop players like him, to give them minutes and to make sure they can become the player they can be.”

Orlandi agreed: “I’ve seen the minutes he has played this season, which haven’t been a lot. He hasn’t had the chances to really prove the player he can be. Obviously, the potential is there.

“With the situation at the club this season, with Bordalás, who is not very keen on giving youngsters a chance, and wasn’t very keen on the signings made by the club, it’s been a difficult season for the club.

“With the win at the weekend, they are staying up, now they are safe. There are going to be changes. I can’t see Bordalás staring. The sporting director is something they have to sort out as well.

“So it wasn’t the best place to be this season for a young player to develop. But things are going to change. Next year let’s see who comes, which coach, and hopefully he is going to have more chances to improve and show his qualities.”

While want-away Tottenham star Harry Kane has indicated he prefers to stay in the Premier League if he leaves North London, Balagué won’t rule out a move to one of the LaLiga big guns.

“I know from Harry, I’ve spoken to him a few times, I think he would love to play in LaLiga. He is one of those players who, at his age, started watching LaLiga when it was a big product in the UK. And I think he’s in love with it.

“When you’re right at the top, or have one more step to make, you want to stay there. And Real Madrid or Barcelona would be obviously the places where he’d like to join.

“The president of LaLiga already said we shouldn't expect massive signings. There is no way they can compete with wages. But they can compete with so many other things.

“He’s got to answer that because it’s the crucial move of his career. Wherever he goes, he’s going to stay there for the main part of his last few years.

“If there is someone who’s got the persuasion powers that could attract someone like that it's (Florentino) Perez and (Joan) Laporte. They are like magnets. They hypnotise and that's what Florentino

has done so many times. And so has Juan Laporte.”

LaLigaTV will show the climax to the LaLiga season this weekend, with matches involving the title, Europa, and relegation races kicking off at 5pm Irish time.

Premier Sports 1 will show Real Madrid v Villareal live, with Valladolid v Atletico on Premier Sports 2. The LaLigaTV channel will broadcast a special Multigoal show, bringing instant updates from all the grounds.